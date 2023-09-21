When Will Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 be Released?

Screenshot: Larx Entertainment

The long-awaited second season of Kengan Ashura has been officially released for fans to enjoy worldwide. This intriguing and captivating anime has been gaining followers non-stop since it was released, due to its amazing fights and unique characters.

However, fans of the show were slightly disappointed with the news that the second season would be divided into two parts. The fandom is wondering when the continuation of season two will become available for them to stream. Below, you will find all the information about when Kengan Ashura Season 2 will be released.

When to Expect the Release of Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2?

The release date of Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 has not been confirmed by the workers at Larx Entertainment, the studio behind the show. However, it has been confirmed that it will be released in 2024, as the studio is currently working on finishing the episodes that will comprise this second part.

Larx Entertainment has not announced if Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 will be released earlier or at the end of 2024. Still, most fans expect it to become available in the first months of the aforementioned year, as has been the case with most shows that have followed this formula like Record of Ragnarok.

What is the Show About?

Ohma is a young and talented fighter who has been training his whole life to be the best. He works as a gladiator, an independent warrior who is contracted by businesses or rich families to fight on their behalf. Nonetheless, this job comes with a lot of dangers, as most gladiator fights end with one of the fighters losing their life in the arena.

One day, the young warrior is contacted by Hideki, a member of the prestigious Nogi Group, who wants Ohma to represent him in fights. With the help of his new manager, Kazuo, our hero is tasked with battling the best fighters in the country. This quest will not be easy, as the other gladiators share his dream of becoming the strongest and will not go down without a good fight.

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2023