5 Best Boxing Anime and Manga

For fans of anime and manga, nothing can beat an excellent fight scene. For fans hoping to get their blood pumping and their adrenaline skyrocketing, watching or reading an excellent boxing anime/manga can do just that. With a fair few on the market, some push the boundaries to become the world champion they deserve to be.

However, with so many available, which are the best to find and indulge in? For those hoping to bring home the belt, these 5 boxing Anime/Manga can help awaken the eye of the tiger within even the most docile of fans.

Best Boxing Anime/Manga Available Now

No matter if you are searching for something grounded in reality, or something a bit more exciting and futuristic, there are plenty of excellent shows and books about this wonderful sport. Do these deserve the title, or are they doomed for a 10 count?

Megalo Box

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Ashita No Joe, Megalo Box brings the underdog story into the near future. Using Gears to elevate the combat sport to new levels, fans will find a beautifully animated story within the walls of this particular anime. With two seasons currently available to view on Crunchyroll, fans should duck and weave past into Junk Dog’s corner and watch this as soon as possible.

Ashita No Joe

Featuring one of the most hotly debated endings of all time, Ashita No Joe follows in the footsteps of Joe, a street punk turned boxer when his skills are finally recognized. A beautiful manga, with an excellent anime adaption, helps push this title into the highest rungs of the art form and gives viewers something to remember forever. We can’t blame you if you cry, because we did, too.

Hajime No Ippo

One of the most influential anime series for the sport of boxing, Hajime No Ippo makes sure to bring excitement with every chapter. Ippo learns the ropes after receiving a beating from some school bullies, and the rest is history. While featuring some of the traditional anime and manga tropes, they also ensure that proper boxing methodology is introduced, with Ippo’s most famous defensive move being lifted directly from Jack Dempsey. Hajime No Ippo is sure to get the blood pumping, no matter who you are.

One Pound Gospel

An interesting romantic comedy manga about a nun and a boxer, fans of Rumiko Takahashi know exactly what they’re getting into with One Pound Gospel. One of the most unique setups for a series, fans will get to know and love Kosaku and Sister Angela as they work together to become better people together. It’s a very interesting premise, and at least deserves a quick watch of the OVA that is available.

Rainbow: Nisha Rokubō no Shichinin

While Rainbow: Nisha Rokubō no Shichinin may not focus exclusively on this particular sport, it is featured well enough to be on this list. Viewers and readers will grow to know 7 different cellmates, all in prison for different reasons. But, for this particular list, the story arc of Mario Minakami will hit differently, due to a plethora of reasons. A great watch or read, especially for those interested in the sport itself.

And there we have it, 5 different anime and manga to help get the blood pumping in your veins!

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2022