Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Manga Finished? -Explained

Screenshot: Kinema Citrus

The Rising of the Shield Hero has become one of the most beloved anime and manga series of the past few years. Despite the small following it had at the beginning, its amazing story and loveable characters have quickly gained it a loyal and strong following online.

Related: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Release Date Schedule: When Can You Expect New Episodes?

Nonetheless, not every fan is as aware of the status of the franchise as others. The existence of the manga adaptation can cause confusion to even the oldest of fans. Below, you will find all the information needed to understand if The Rising of the Shield Hero manga has ended.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Manga Status Explained

Screenshot: Kinema Citrus

As of October 2023, the manga adaptation of The Rising of the Shield Hero has not been concluded. The original light novel that inspired the manga has also not ended, as it still has many arcs of the web novel version to adapt. Until the light novels, which not only adapt the web novel but also expand the world, are completed the manga will continue.

Related: The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3: Who is Atla?

The light novel is said to be concluded with volume 23, of which there are currently 22. The manga is still far from reaching the same point in the story as the light novels, so it will most likely continue for a long time. Still, this has not been officially confirmed, so it is possible that plans may change in the future.

Will the Anime Adapt the Manga?

Screenshot: Kinema Citrus

The three seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero have been greatly inspired by the manga. While in its beginning the anime was not as popular as it was expected to be, this has changed vastly with the years. As of now, the third season has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. With this level of success, it seems unlikely that the anime will stop without reason.

The anime adaptation still has a lot of stories and important moments to bring to life. Unless an official statement is released by Kadokawa, the publishing house of the manga, the anime will continue. Fans can expect many years to come enjoying the adventures of Naofumi and his friends in the world of Melromarc

- This article was updated on October 7th, 2023