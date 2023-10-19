Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 English Sub Release Date and Time

The battle over the sealed Satoru Gojo keeps getting more intense in Jujutsu Kaisen, and things got even more electric in Season 2, Episode 13, which sees the eldest Cursed Womb Painting, Choso, leap into the fray to settle his score with Yuji Itadori. Yuji is on the brink of death by the end of the bloody brawl, but a sudden revelation flips the two’s dynamic upside down. Here’s the release date and time of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 so you can see how this shocking new development unfolds as soon as the episode drops.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 14 is scheduled for release on Thursday, October 26, and it will hit Japanese airwaves at 0:00 AM JST. As is tradition, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen’s English dub will have to wait two more weeks to watch the episodes on Crunchyroll. Based on the pattern set by previous episodes, the English dub of Jujutus Kaisen episode 14 will be uploaded to Crunchyroll on November 2, 2023, at 1:30 PM EST.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Thursday, October 26 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Thursday, October 26 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Thursday, October 26 Eastern Time (EST) 1:00 PM Thursday, October 26 Atlantic Time (AST) 2:00 PM Thursday, October 26 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Thursday, October 26 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Thursday, October 26 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Thursday, October 26 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30 PM Thursday, October 26 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 00:00 AM Friday, October 27 Philippines (PHT) 01:00 AM Friday, October 27 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:00 AM Friday, October 27

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 Recap and Spoilers

As Yuji books it to Shibuya Station in hopes of freeing Gojo, he gets a front-row view of the carnage unfolding as Mahito’s transfigured humans massacre helpless civilians. Fortunately, Toge Inumaki arrives and uses his Cursed Speech to paralyze the creatures and give Yuji a window to get to the station. Unfortunately, he almost immediately finds himself face-to-face with a vengeful Choso.

Eager to avenge the deaths of his younger siblings, Kenchisu and Eso, Choso unleashes the awesome might of his Blood Manipulation ability on Yuji. While Choso initially holds the advantage, things change after Yuji acts on advice from Kokichi Muta and lures Choso into a bathroom before flooding it, rendering him unable to manipulate blood outside his body. The duel shifts into a brutal fistfight, but Choso eventually emerges victorious.

However, as he moves to deliver the final blow, Choso suddenly experiences a fictional memory of himself, Kenchisu, and Eso sharing a meal. Dazed and confused, Choso wanders off, leaving Yuji to be found by Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba, the two girls whose torture at the hands of their neighbors finalized Saturo Gojo’s fall to madness.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2023