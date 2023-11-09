Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: Mappa

The Shibuya Incident heats up in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16. As Megumi Fushigoro faces a dangerous figure from his past, Sukuna and Jogo engage each other in an apocalyptic demonic duel, and everyone in Shibuya quickly becomes caught in the crossfire.

By the end of the episode, Shibuya has been draped in a curtain of hellfire, and the fate of the city, its people, and some of our favorite jujutsu sorcerers are left in flux. With so much on the line, everyone is dying to know the release date and time of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The sixteenth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season will be released on November 16th, 2023. While it should be available on Crunchyroll at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET, recent episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen have been arriving late lately. Episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s English dub of Jujutsu Kaisen tend to drop on Crunchyroll roughly two weeks after the subbed version premieres in Japan, so dub fans must wait until November 30th, 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 Release Date Countdown

Here’s a handy time zone release time chart for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand September 22, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines September 22, 1:00 AM PHT

RECAP: JJK Season 2 Episode 16 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 17

Toji Fushigoro unleashes his full, anti-Sorcerer might on Megumi, effortlessly shredding through his son’s Rabbit Escape Technique with his bare hands and bringing the young Sorcerer to death. However, after realizing that Megumi is his son, Toji chooses to go out on his terms rather than hurt his flesh and blood more than he already has.

As this happens, Sukuna and Jogo’s battle rages through the street of Shibuya, causing massive collateral damage and claiming countless lives. Jugo pulls out all the stops to overpower Sukuna, even dropping a meteor on him. Still, in the end, the King of Curses emerges as the victor, bringing Jugo’s calamitous existence to an end.

While Jogo’s death has evened the playing field for the defenders of Shibuya, Mahito, Pseudo-Geto, and Sukuna are still on the loose. On top of that, Kento Nanami, Maki Zenin, Naobito Zenin, and now Megumi are barely clinging to life, and only those who have read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga know which of them survives.

