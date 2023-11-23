Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: Mappa

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 is an episode that fans “in the know” have been dreading. When it seemed like things couldn’t get worse for our heroes, one of Yuji Itadori’s oldest foes reasserts his dominance by killing one of the series’ most popular characters.

After they’ve finished drying their eyes, the first thing on most Jujutsu Kaisen fans’ minds will be finding out when the next episode drops so they can see Yuji deliver some much-needed justice. Fortunately for them, we know when Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 is coming.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 will be released on November 30th, 2023. Like every episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 that came before it, this episode will be available on Crunchyroll at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET.

If you’re a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s stellar English dub, you’ll need to wait longer to see the dubbed version of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19. Dubbed versions of Jujtusu Kaisen episodes tend to drop on Crunchyroll for about two weeks, so it should be available on December 14th, 2023.

It’s easy to forget that Jujutsu Kaisen fans live in many different countries, so here’s a timezone release guide to help members of this worldwide fandom catch the new episode as soon as it drops in their local region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand September 15, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines September 15, 1:00 AM PHT

RECAP: JJK Season 2 Episode 18 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 19

Despite being partially flayed alive during his battle with Jogo, Kento Namai marches steadfastly into the transfigured-human-infested subways of Shibuya to rescue his friend Satoru Gojo. In a beautifully animated series of scenes, Nanami reflects on his life and reaffirms his decision to dedicate it to protecting innocent people from Cursed Spirits.

Sadly, while Nanami manages to tear through a swarm of transfigured humans, the ordeal leaves him too exhausted to fend off Mahito. Surviving long enough to see Yuji arrive on the scene, Kento leaves the boy with some heart-melting final words of encouragement, placing his faith in the next generation as Mahito finishes him off.

Enraged that he’s lost yet another friend to Mahito, Yuji engages the Cursed Spirit in a ferocious battle to the death. With Nobara Kugisaki leaping into the fray in the final moments of the episode, the fight with Mahito is set to take more than a few surprising turns.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2023