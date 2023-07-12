Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Image: MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is without a doubt the most highly-anticipated Summer 2023 anime release. It’s once again produced by the exceptional studio MAPPA, it looks even more polished with its cinematic feel, and even the characters’ animations are loaded with personality. It doesn’t hurt that this season adapts several of the series’ most popular arcs. But what can people expect for future episodes? Find out more with the upcoming release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 will release on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The episode will be available at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET and is available as a simulcast on Crunchyroll!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Episode 2 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Release Date Schedule 2023

If you’re living outside the above time zones, we’ve still got you covered! Learn more about the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc using this time zone guide for the release of JJK Season 2 Episode 2!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand July 7, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines July 7, 1:00 AM PHT

In the premiere, we went back to 2006 featuring a young, sunglasses-indoors Gojo.

What Can We Expect in JJK Season 2 E2?

Gojo and Geto are charged with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel (Riko) until she assimilates with Tengen. They are assaulted by Bayer and Kokun from Q, an organization that has different aims regarding Tengen. Geto and Gojo will prove to be more than a match for them, but this escort mission is far from over, as the show has already reminded us that multiple organizations are after the Star Plasma Vessel.

- This article was updated on July 11th, 2023