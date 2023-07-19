Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 seems like its animation is of an entirely different class from Season 1. It’s been a stunning, engaging experience bringing us back to 2006, complete with Gojo gabbing on his flip phone and making the girls swoon. But this blast from the past is not all a happy tale, as we soon discover during the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc. Find out more with the English sub release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 will release on Thursday, July 20, 2023. It will be available to watch at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET as a simulcast on Crunchyroll!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Episode 3 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

For those wanting to catch the episode as it is available on streaming, you’re in luck! You can catch the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 using our time zone guide below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand July 7, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines July 7, 1:00 AM PHT

In the next episode, the Hidden Inventory Arc takes a turn for the worse as Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai’s caretaker, Kuroi, is captured.

What Can We Expect in JJK Season 2 E3?

With Kuroi captured, Amanai grows concerned about how this hostage situation could develop. However, Geto and Gojo keep their cool and will rescue her in no time. It’s after this rescue that they enjoy some time off in the sun before the bounty on Amanai’s head lifts, and the escort mission is complete.

However, things will soon grow worse, with a surprise attack from Toji Fushiguro, who was introduced in Episode 2. Get ready for things to grow worse with the release of JJK Season 2 Episode 3!

- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023