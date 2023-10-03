Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date and Time

Screenshot: Studio Bind

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 13 may have left fans of the show a bit confused with its expected release. The second season of the show has been releasing new episodes weekly since it first started.

However, this upcoming episode will change the formula in a way that many fans of the series did not expect. Below, you will find all the information available about the release date and time of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 13.

Beware of spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 13 Release Details



Episode 13 of the second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation still does not have a set release date as of October 2023. The second season of the anime was always planned to be divided into two cours, with episode 12 marking the end of the first half. This means that episode 12 will be the last episode of season 2 to be released in 2023.

Episode 13 will not become available until April 2024 at the earliest, as revealed by Studio Bind, the animation studio in charge of this season of the anime. However, unless otherwise stated beforehand, the show will most likely maintain the same airing time the rest of season 2 has used until this point.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 13 Streaming Details



Just like the release date and time, the streaming platforms in which episode 13 will become available have not been revealed. Nonetheless, most fans believe that the show will continue being released via Crunchyroll, as has been the case for the rest of the season.

Still, it is important to note that this would change at any time, as no official announcement has been given regarding this topic. Fans also need to remember that Crunchyroll is a premium streaming service that charges a small fee to access the content it has available.

Episode 12 Recap



After years of looking for her, Rudeus finally had the chance to reunite with Sylphie, the girl who has been haunting his dreams since he was young. Their relationship, which had been slowly blossoming during the previous episodes, finally came full circle with the due becoming a cute and endearing couple.

In a shocking and surprisingly romantic scene, their love is sealed, giving commence to a new era for both characters. We will see more of this adorable couple in the second part of season two once it has been announced, which has gotten fans of the series truly excited.

- This article was updated on October 3rd, 2023