Mushoku Tensei Manga Release Date Schedule (2023): When to Expect New Chapters

Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu, also known as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, is an Action-Adventure series that delves into the themes of second chances, redemption, and growing up. It is based on a Light Novel series written by Rifujin na Magonote, which was initially published on the online web novel website Shosetsuka ni Narou in November 2012. A year later, it was released as a light novel series by Media Factory’s MF Books publication. The manga series, an adaptation of the light novel series, began on the Comic Cmoa website in December 2021 and has been ongoing ever since, starting with the light novel’s seventh volume. Seven Seas Entertainment holds North American publishing rights for the light novel and manga series.

Chapter Date 92 June 19, 2023 93 July 19, 2023 94 August 19, 2023 95 September 19, 2023 96 October 19, 2023 97 November 19, 2023 98 December 19, 2023

The release of the Mushoku Tensei Manga follows a monthly schedule, although its consistency may vary as the writers sometimes take breaks from publishing. Therefore, the 19th of each month serves as a tentative release date. Rest assured that any unexpected changes to the schedule will be promptly updated in this guide, ensuring that you are always aware of when to anticipate a new chapter.

What is the Difference Between the Light and Manga?

The light novel provides a richer context and deeper insight into the main characters. It includes more thoughts than the manga, primarily focusing on the plot. To illustrate, look at “I Reincarnated Into a Villainess With Death Flags” in both formats. The light novel features chapters with different points of view and emotional context, as opposed to just dialogue. The manga, on the other hand, showcases unique artwork and visualization. Therefore, while the light novel offers more information and character development, the manga balances this with its artistic elements.

Where Can You Read the Manga?

Seven Seas now license the Manga, which is readily available at most book retailers. However, if you prefer to read the manga series online through unofficial means, some websites offer it. Be cautious, though, as some of these websites may come with ads and other undesirable features, so proceed at your own risk.

