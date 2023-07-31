Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3 English Dub Release Date and Time

Get ready for the release date of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3 English Dub as we continue Rudeus' adventures!

July 31st, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Toho Animation

Are you wondering when the Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3 English Dub release date and time is so you can catch up on the latest season of the hit anime series? In Mushoku Tensei Season 2, we will witness the further adventures of a 34-year-old man who finds himself reincarnated into a new world after being hit by a truck. Adopting the name Rudeus Greyrat, he embarks on a new life in a world filled with magic and swords, equipped with all the knowledge and experience from his past life. Here is everything you need to know about Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3 English dub release date and time.

Mushoku Tensei
Season 2 Episode 3
Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 3 English Dub will release on Sunday, August 6, 2023. It will be avaiable at 12:15 PM PDT / 1:15 PM MDT / 2:15 PM CDT / 3:15 PM EDT on Crunchyroll!

If you’re living outside the above time zones and want to see how the next episode with an English Dub, “Abrupt Approach” goes live, here’s a time zone guide for the release date of Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 3!

Time ZoneTime
Pacific Time12:15 PM
Mountain Time1:15 PM
Central Time2:15 PM
Eastern Time3:15 PM
Atlantic Time4:15 PM
Brasilia Time4:15 PM
Greenwich Mean Time8:15 PM
Central European Summer Time9:15 PM
India Standard TimeAugust 7, 12:45 AM
Indochina TimeAugust 7, 2:15 AM
Philippine TimeAugust 7, 3:15 AM

SPOILERS: What Can You Expect from Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3?

Following Rudeus’ heroic act of saving Sara’s life, their relationship has taken a positive turn, and the two have grown closer. Sara has requested Rudeus’ assistance purchasing a new dagger, and he agrees to accompany her on a shopping trip. During their outing, they enjoy each other’s company and engage in intimate conversation at a bar. Although Rudeus is reminded of Eris’ departure, Sara’s confession of feelings towards him ultimately sways his decision.

- This article was updated on July 31st, 2023

