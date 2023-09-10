My Happy Marriage English Sub Episode 11 Release Date, Time, and Episode 10 Spoilers

Image: Kinema Citrus

My Happy Marriage continues to offer a balance of drama and surprising action in its latest episodes. It’s been a wonderful romantic story between Kiyoka and Miyo, an arranged betrothal that has resulted in them each allowing themselves to trust and be vulnerable with one another. However, other forces continue to try and drive them apart as other, unnamed characters pose a threat to their home at large. Get ready for the English sub release date of My Happy Marriage Episode 11!

My Happy Marriage English Sub Episode 11 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

My Happy Marriage Episode 11, “My Mother’s Legacy” will release its English sub on Netflix on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET!

M y H a p p y M a r r i a g e E p i s o d e 1 1

R e l e a s e D a t e C o u n t d o w n Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Bleach TYBW English Sub Part 2 Episode 23 Release Date and Time

For those wondering when My Happy Marriage Episode 11 will release in their region, be sure to check this release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Kiyoka suffers his first true defeat in a duel against Arata, the first in a series of bids by Arata to undermine Kiyoka’s presence in her life.

RECAP: My Happy Marriage Episode 10 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 11

Arata drops a few bombs for us all to absorb in the latest episode. Miyo has a supernatural ability named Dream-Sight, however, it’s been suppressed all this time. To isolate her and keep her under Usuba’s watch, Arata duels Kiyoka, using his illusory supernatural abilities and shrewd manipulation of Kiyoka’s love for Miyo to win. It works, despite a brilliant show of skill from Kiyoka. How many suitors do you know who would cut through bullets fired in close quarters over his fiancé?

But losing the duel sends Kiyoka away from Miyo, and he’s forced to combat an emerging threat, possibly Grotesqueries. His decision to put public safety ahead of Miyo is a calculated one, but one that’s also twisted when presented to Miyo. One thing is for sure, when Kiyoka inevitably tries to go and win her back, he’s going to have to undo a lot of slander thrown her way by Arata.

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023