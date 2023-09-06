My Happy Marriage English Sub Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Episode 9 Spoilers

Image: Kinema Citrus

Trouble in paradise is the operative phrase lately in My Happy Marriage. The uplifting anime drama about a young woman finding love and acceptance unexpectedly during an arranged betrothal is a hit with fans, but the drama has been kicking up once more. Miyo’s nightmares and mental state are intensifying, and it doesn’t help that outside influences like Arata Tsuruki are coming around and stirring the pot. Find out what happens next with the English sub release date of My Happy Marriage Episode 10!

My Happy Marriage English Sub Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

My Happy Marriage Episode 10, “Summer Cherry Blossoms, and the Mistake” will release on Netflix on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET!

If you’re anxious to find out what happens next, prepare with our release time zone guide below to see when My Happy Marriage Episode 10 drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Miyo learns more about Hazuki’s past while falling prey to her condition, as Kiyoka plans his defense of the imperial city.

RECAP: My Happy Marriage Episode 9 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 10

Arata Tsuruki stops by Miyo while Kiyoka is away and plants seeds of doubt and mistrust upon his arrival. He does so by claiming Miyo is neglected (which is just thoroughly not true.) It turns out the arranged marriage plans for Kiyoka were the talk of the town, and he plans on turning Miyo to his side, leaving his card.

To further stir the pot, Tsuruki taunts Kiyoka by mentioning that he visited his partner while he was away. His devious manipulations include mentioning how Kiyoka doesn’t know her real side, yet condescendingly offers his services as a consult. Kiyoka goes to speak to Miyo but it devolves into a fight, the damage already being done. However, she passes out once more, pushing Kiyoka to confront Tsuruki as the episode concludes.

