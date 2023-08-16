My Happy Marriage Episode 8 Release Date, Time, and Episode 7 Spoilers

Image: Kinema Citrus

Big things are cooking in My Happy Marriage. With the explosive finale of the conflict with the Tatsuishi family and Kaya, Miyo’s growth and breaking out of her shell resumes. New characters get introduced while other supporting characters depart now. While this seems like the signal of a happy ending to a short, self-contained story, things are about to get more interesting. Get ready here first for the release date of My Happy Marriage Episode 8!

My Happy Marriage Episode 8 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

My Happy Marriage Episode 8, “Nightmares and Ominous Shadows” will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET.

We’ve also got you covered if you live in other time zones, so check below for our release time zone guide on My Happy Marriage Episode 8!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, the engagement is made official, old friends leave town, and something terrible stirs in the darkness.

RECAP: My Happy Marriage Episode 7 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 8

My Happy Marriage has had a pretty light story until Episodes 6 and 7, with the supernatural elements being tame and not overused. For the most part, the compelling parts of the story were the human drama, with Miyo overcoming past abuse being the best part of the show. However, big things are changing as signaled by this episode.

Kouji leaves town, as does Kaya, who is sent to be a servant at a strict household, a humbling and fitting punishment. Miyo meets her soon-to-be sister-in-law Hazuki, who helps teach her about married life, while Kiyoka continues to nurture her. However, as the episode draws to a close, a ritual occurs elsewhere, with demonic-looking beasts emerging from an ominous spot known as “The Grave.”

In the manga, it’s called the Forbidden Land, where secrets, families of previous emperors, and other gifted people are kept. These people often die in intense pain and suffering, with the spirits contained being dangerous if released. Things are cooking in My Happy Marriage, so get ready for the release of Episode 8!

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023