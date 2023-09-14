My Happy Marriage Episode 12 Release Date, Time, and Episode 11 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of My Happy Marriage Episode 12 here!

September 14th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
My Happy Marriage Episode 12 Release Date
Image: Kinema Citrus

My Happy Marriage is about to come to an end for the season, and it promises some heartwrenching moments. Kiyoka Kudo is in critical condition, and unconscious after going on a mission while being forcibly separated from his fiancé, Miyo. Meanwhile, Miyo is learning more about her past and embracing her true abilities while taking agency for herself. Get the tissues ready, it’s sure to be an emotional finale with the release of My Happy Marriage Episode 12!

My Happy Marriage Episode 12 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

My Happy Marriage Season 1 Episode 12, “Light in the Darkness” will release on Netflix on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET!

My Happy Marriage Episode 12
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 English Sub Release Date

For those living in other regions, be sure to check our My Happy Marriage Season 1 Episode 12 release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:30 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:30 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:30 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:30 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:30 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)11:30 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:30 PM GMT
Europe4:30 PM CEST
Moscow5:30 PM MSK
India8:00 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand9:30 PM ICT
Philippines10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Miyo embraces her latent abilities and asserts herself to be freed from Arata’s domestic captivity.

RECAP: My Happy Marriage Episode 11 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 12

Miyo learns more about her abilities of Dream-Sight and why her mother left her in the state she was in. It turns out it was with the best intentions, wishing for Miyo to feel free, but acknowledging that the girl will go through heartache in the process. Despite Arata’s insistence and plans to marry her and protect her, Miyo’s feelings are laid bare: she still cares for Kiyoka Kudo.

Meanwhile, Lord Kudo gets injured on his mission while fighting grotesqueries and is left in critical condition. When news of this reaches Miyo, she breaks free of Arata, persuading him instead to come with her so she can watch over her partner. He’s unconscious when they reach him, but Arata proposes that she use her Dream-Sight to get through to him as the episode concludes.

The next episode will likely be a powerful, tearful reunion between Kiyoka and Miyo, so get ready for the release of My Happy Marriage Season 1 Episode 12!

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :