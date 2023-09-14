My Happy Marriage Episode 12 Release Date, Time, and Episode 11 Spoilers

Image: Kinema Citrus

My Happy Marriage is about to come to an end for the season, and it promises some heartwrenching moments. Kiyoka Kudo is in critical condition, and unconscious after going on a mission while being forcibly separated from his fiancé, Miyo. Meanwhile, Miyo is learning more about her past and embracing her true abilities while taking agency for herself. Get the tissues ready, it’s sure to be an emotional finale with the release of My Happy Marriage Episode 12!

My Happy Marriage Episode 12 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

My Happy Marriage Season 1 Episode 12, “Light in the Darkness” will release on Netflix on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET!

For those living in other regions, be sure to check our My Happy Marriage Season 1 Episode 12 release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Miyo embraces her latent abilities and asserts herself to be freed from Arata’s domestic captivity.

RECAP: My Happy Marriage Episode 11 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 12

Miyo learns more about her abilities of Dream-Sight and why her mother left her in the state she was in. It turns out it was with the best intentions, wishing for Miyo to feel free, but acknowledging that the girl will go through heartache in the process. Despite Arata’s insistence and plans to marry her and protect her, Miyo’s feelings are laid bare: she still cares for Kiyoka Kudo.

Meanwhile, Lord Kudo gets injured on his mission while fighting grotesqueries and is left in critical condition. When news of this reaches Miyo, she breaks free of Arata, persuading him instead to come with her so she can watch over her partner. He’s unconscious when they reach him, but Arata proposes that she use her Dream-Sight to get through to him as the episode concludes.

The next episode will likely be a powerful, tearful reunion between Kiyoka and Miyo, so get ready for the release of My Happy Marriage Season 1 Episode 12!

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023