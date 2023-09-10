Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: MAPPA

On October 31, 2018, things went very differently in the fictional Tokyo of Jujutsu Kaisen. Epic fights concluded, while one of the most iconic arcs of the series entered full swing, the Shibuya Incident. The series’ characters, and in many ways, the viewers, won’t come out of this one the same. With non-sorcerer humans trapped inside the barrier, or curtain, surrounding Shibuya, our heroes find themselves issued with a challenge. Get ready for what comes next with the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 will release on Thursday, September 14, 2023. It will be available at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET on Crunchyroll! For English dub fans, stay tuned as there will likely be a release 2 weeks later.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Episode 8 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Release Date Schedule 2023

For those wanting to know their region’s release time, check our Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand August 4, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines August 4, 1:00 AM PHT

In the latest episode, Kokichi’s deadly assault dazzles the viewers, with a sinister development on the horizon.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 8

Kokichi continues his insanely cool battle with Mahito. While it seems like he’ll pull through, those who read the manga knew what was coming. That didn’t come without some incredible moments where the anime channeled some serious Gurren Lagann and Neon Genesis Evangelion homages. The injuries he inflicted on Mahito, although massive, weren’t enough to put him down, and sadly Kokichi died here.

A week later, the curtain drops over Shibuya, initiating the deadly arc in its entirety. The challenge issued is largely for Gojo, who enters and will soon encounter Jogo, Hanami, and more. You’ll find that in the coming episodes, even more characters won’t be coming out alive.

- This article was updated on September 9th, 2023