Netflix Announces Third Season Of Kimi Ni Todoke Anime Adaptation

Kimi Ni Todoke is one of the most celebrated Shoujo manga in existence. A few years back, an adaptation of this beloved series was made, but it sadly only covered half the story. Fortunately for fans of the show, a third season has been announced on Netflix’s official social media.

The love story between Sawako and Kazehaya will soon continue, sparking hype among fans of Karuho Shiina’s work. Keep reading to learn more about Netflix’s announcement about the third season of Kimi Ni Todoke’s anime adaptation.

Kimi Ni Todoke’s Third Season Will be Airing Worldwide in 2024

Netflix announced on August 3rd, 2023, that the celebrated series Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You would be returning for a third season in 2024. This new season will continue right where the previous one left off, around chapter 43 of the manga.

Netflix announced that the original cast of the series will be returning to reprise their roles. Mamiko Noto, known for her roles as Yuka in Elfen Lied and Kotomi in Clannad will voice Sawako. Daisuke Namikawa, the actor behind Hisoka in Hunter X Hunter and Captain Kidd in One Piece, will voice Kazehaya once more.

What Is the Show About

Sawako, nicknamed Sadako by her classmates for her unkept and scary appearance, has never been lucky when it comes to making friends. Most people prefer to mock her for looking like an evil spirit, while others fear her thinking she can see and interact with ghosts.

One day, the handsome and popular Kazehaya begins speaking with her, surprising both the poor girl and the rest of their school. This allows Sawako to make new friends, leave behind her status as a social pariah, and live a happier life.

However, things get complicated when Sawako realizes that she is falling head over heels with Kazehaya. The boy seems to be slowly falling for the girl as well, resulting in a wholesome but awkward relationship between the two.

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023