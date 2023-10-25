One Piece Chapter 1097: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 1096 Spoilers

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Kuma’s past may be entirely revealed once One Piece Chapter 1097 is released. The origins of this mighty warrior and how he obtained his powers have already been told, but there are still many questions to be answered.

Related: One Piece Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Kuma, Ginny, and Ivankov managed to escape their destinies in God Valley, but as we know, the future Pacifista is far from safe. It seems as if Eiichiro Oda is giving fans time to prepare for the tragic events that will befall this unfortunate man in future chapters. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1097 and what occurred in the previous chapter.

Beware of spoilers for One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1097 Release Details

Screenshot: Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1097 is set to be released this coming Monday, November 6, 2023, at around 01:00 AM JST. The chapter will be simultaneously released worldwide for fans to enjoy as soon as possible. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the chapter will become available according to your time zone.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 08:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Mountain Time (MST) 09:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Central Time (CT) 10:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Eastern Time (EST) 12:00 PM Sunday, November 5 Atlantic Time (AST) 01:00 PM Sunday, November 5 British Summer Time (BST) 04:00 PM Sunday, November 5 Central European Time (CEST) 05:00 PM Sunday, November 5 Moscow (MSK) 06:00 PM Sunday, November 5 Indian Standard Time (IST) 08:30 PM Sunday, November 5 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 PM Sunday, November 5 Philippines (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, November 5 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 AM Monday, November 6

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1097?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Japanese fans can find One Piece Chapter 1097 in the November 6 edition of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. For international fans, the chapter will become available to read via Shueisha’s Manga Plus app and website.

Related: Who Will Be the Final Villain in One Piece?

On this platform, fans can read the first three and the last three chapters of the series completely free. Nonetheless, if you wish to have access to the complete One Piece story, you will need to pay a small fee.

Chapter 1096 Recap

Screenshot: Toei Animation

After being rescued by Ivankov and Ginny, Kuma accompanied his two new friends to find the Devil Fruits promised to the winners of the Celestial Dragon Hunting games. As the kids attempted their heist, various groups began arriving at God Valley. Rocks and his imposing crew, the Roger Pirates, and Garp with his Marines.

Related: Who is Ginny in One Piece? Explained

Roger tried to prevent his fellow captain from causing havoc on the island, but Rocks disregarded his pleas. Near there, Ivankov and Kuma obtained the Devil Fruits, but Big Mom arrived to steal one from Ivankov. This Devil Fruit was revealed to be Kaido’s Azure Dragon Fruit. Still, Kuma was able to eat his, which transported him in front of Saturn, who tried to kill him.

The battle of God Valley was not presented, as the chapter skipped forward in time to show Kuma and Ginny living in the Sorbet Kingdom. The duo appeared to be crying with happiness, implying that Ginny was pregnant with Bonney. While the chapter was not as impactful as many fans expected, it still gave fans plenty of information about Kuma’s origins and what occurred in God Valley. In my opinion, Oda is preparing to make this arc into one that fans will never forget.

- This article was updated on October 25th, 2023