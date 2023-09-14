One Piece Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Screenshot: Netflix

It is no secret that Netflix’s One Piece has been one of the best adaptations of an anime in recent years. With its fast pace, charming cast, and attention to detail, the show gained fans’ support quickly. The people at Netflix must have been informed about the amazing response their adaptation received, which is why the show has been renewed for season 2. Keep reading below to learn more about Netflix renewing One Piece for a season 2.

Netflix Confirms a Second Season for Their One Piece Adaptation

ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!



And now a message directly from Oda-Sensei pic.twitter.com/VvsZ4CdaEq — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2023

The announcement was published on Twitter, accompanied by a special video starring Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the original manga. The author, speaking to the audience via a Snail Transponder, used this opportunity to thank the audience for their support and let them know that Netflix and Tomorrow Studios will soon begin working with him on season 2.

While not much was said about One Piece Season 2, Oda did reveal that the scripts have not been made and the season will still take a long time to be finished. However, he did hint at the appearance of Chopper, the youngest member of the Straw Hat crew and the doctor of the group.

Who is Chopper?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Tony Tony Chopper is a young reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit. After eating it, he was transformed into an anthropomorphic creature who looked and acted like a child. He has been a member of the Straw Hat crew for a very long time, joining shortly after Sanji.

He is a skilled doctor who has been practicing since he was transformed by the fruit and he is in charge of keeping the Straw Hat Pirates healthy. Nonetheless, he has many more abilities that will no doubt be depicted once he is introduced in One Piece Season 2

What is the show about?

Screenshot: Netflix

Netflix’s One Piece, an adaptation of the original story by Oda, tells the story of Luffy, a young man who has always dreamed about becoming the King of the Pirates. He lives in a world mostly covered by water, where Pirates and Marines fight constantly for control. In this world, strange and mythical items known as Devil Fruits grant the ones who eat them amazing powers.

As a child, Luffy ate the Gum-Gum fruit, which transformed his body into rubber and gave him the ability to stretch himself. Armed with these powers and his dreams, he ventured into the sea to find the treasure of the former Pirate King, the legendary One Piece. You can watch the first season of the show right now on Netflix.

