Image Credit: Bethesda
‘Rooster Fighter’ Mangaka Thanks Fans For Accomplishing Lifelong Dream After Anime Adaptation Announcement

One of the wackiest shonen series ever written is officially getting an anime adaptation.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Jul 31, 2024 02:01 pm

SDCC 2024 has given fans from every corner of the world something to be excited about – especially anime fans. As part of Viz Media’s panel, one of the biggest news the publisher shared with fans was the official anime adaptation announcement for Rooster Fighter by Shu Sakuratani.

After beginning serialization in 2020, Rooster Fighter quickly went viral for its hilarious premise, and its self-aware humor.

Rooster Fighter’s Anime Adaptation Helped Sakuratani Fulfill a Lifelong Dream

Rooster-Fighter-official-visual-of-the-main-character

After announcing that the Rooster Fighter anime would be airing on Adult Swim, being produced by Sanzigen and Sola Entertainment, the mangaka shared his thoughts on the adaptation, stating:

Ever since becoming a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime. So, I can’t tell you how happy I am to see my dream come true! This is all thanks to my readers’ continued support and Hero’s and VIZ Media’s contributions. I extend my gratitude to all of you.

Shu Sakuratani

He continued, saying this about his action comedy series:

I believe Rooster Fighter is very blessed. We have the best director, the best writer, the best production staff, and the best voice actors all working together to create the best anime. As the original creator, I am ecstatic! I can’t wait to see Keiji and the gang come to life on TV. I hope that everyone out there will enjoy this anime where chickens take center stage!

Shu Sakuratani

The upcoming anime will be directed by Daisuke Suzuki, previously known for his work on D4DJ Double Mix and 009 Re:Cyborg. Series composition will be handled by Hiroshi Seko, whose credits include Attack on Titan, Mob Psycho 100, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

While fans are still waiting on an official release date, the mangaka’s enthusiasm has the community excited to see what’s to come from the series when it finally airs on Adult Swim.

