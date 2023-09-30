Shangri-La Frontier English Sub Episode 1 Release Date & Time

©Katarina, Ryosuke Fuji, KODANSHA/ “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee, MBS

Shangri-La Frontier is coming very soon, and we’re not sure you’re completely ready. This exciting twist on VRMMORPG Isekai is as fun and hilarious as it is surprisingly intelligent and clever, and the thought of it becoming an anime has generated mountains of hype. With Rakuro Hizutoma at the lead of this series, his SLF avatar clad in his peculiar bird mask, we’re in for a wild, fantastic ride. Get ready here for the release date of Shangri-La Frontier Episode 1!

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Shangri-La Frontier will release Episode 1 on Sunday, October 1, 2023, for most fans worldwide. The episode will air at 2 AM PT / 3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on Crunchyroll, with weekly new episodes on Sundays!

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 1

Release Date Countdown

For more info on when this episode will release based on your region, check our release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 2:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 3:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 5:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 6:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 10:00 AM GMT Europe 11:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

In Episode 1, we’ll be introduced to Rakuro, a very specific type of gamer who finds his thrills in beating broken, buggy games. But when he’s presented with Shangri-La Frontier, a full-dive VRMMORPG with nothing but praise, he soon gets to put his unique talents to good use. Expect tons of laughs, likable characters, and what looks like some stunning

