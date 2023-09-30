Shangri-La Frontier English Sub Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Get ready for the release date of Shangri-La Frontier Episode 1 here!

September 30th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Shangri-La Frontier Episode 1 Release Date
©Katarina, Ryosuke Fuji, KODANSHA/ “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee, MBS

Shangri-La Frontier is coming very soon, and we’re not sure you’re completely ready. This exciting twist on VRMMORPG Isekai is as fun and hilarious as it is surprisingly intelligent and clever, and the thought of it becoming an anime has generated mountains of hype. With Rakuro Hizutoma at the lead of this series, his SLF avatar clad in his peculiar bird mask, we’re in for a wild, fantastic ride. Get ready here for the release date of Shangri-La Frontier Episode 1!

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Shangri-La Frontier will release Episode 1 on Sunday, October 1, 2023, for most fans worldwide. The episode will air at 2 AM PT / 3 AM MT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET on Crunchyroll, with weekly new episodes on Sundays!

For more info on when this episode will release based on your region, check our release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)2:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)3:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)4:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)5:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)6:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)6:00 AM BST
UK and Ireland10:00 AM GMT
Europe11:00 AM CEST
Moscow12:00 PM MSK
India2:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand4:00 PM ICT
Philippines5:00 PM PHT

In Episode 1, we’ll be introduced to Rakuro, a very specific type of gamer who finds his thrills in beating broken, buggy games. But when he’s presented with Shangri-La Frontier, a full-dive VRMMORPG with nothing but praise, he soon gets to put his unique talents to good use. Expect tons of laughs, likable characters, and what looks like some stunning

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2023

