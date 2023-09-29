Image: Crunchyroll

Based on the manga by the same name, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End tells the story of the elf mage Frieren, who along with companions Heiter, Himmel, and Eisen, defeated the Demon King. The journey took 10 years, but that’s nothing compared to Frieren’s over 1000-year-old lifespan. Reuniting 50 years later at Himmel’s funeral, Frieren is confronted with how short human lives really are. Experiencing true grief for perhaps the first time, get ready for Frieren’s next adventure with the release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is set to premiere on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM JST. The first episode will be a two-hour special and stream exclusively on Crunchyroll the same day at 8:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 11:00 AM ET. After that, new episodes will air every Friday at 11:00 PM JST.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Release Date Countdown

Related: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Finale Episode 25 & 26 Release Date

For those outside of the above time zones, check our Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End release time zone guide for when the anime will drop in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 9:00 PM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

What to Expect From Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

The trailer promises a heart-rending story with beautiful visuals by the powerhouse anime studio, Madhouse. The music is by American composer Evan Call (who also composed for Violet Evergarden), and there seems to be plenty of action to keep viewers engaged.

Few anime cover what happens after the journey, making Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s innovative approach stand out. Get ready for the premiere, where Frieren sets out on a quest to learn about people alongside her disciple Fern and the human warrior Stark!

- This article was updated on September 29th, 2023