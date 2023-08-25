So, Fans Are Hyped For JJK’s Shibuya Incident Arc (Trailer)

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

In less than 24 hours, the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Shibuya Incident Arc managed to reach the outstanding amount of 25 million views. Fans of Gege Akutami’s best-selling manga are not afraid to show how hyped they are for the adaptation of this highly-praised story arc.

This impressive feat proves how beloved the events of this upcoming event are for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, who acknowledge this arc as one of the best in the entire manga. Below, we will discuss why Jujutsu Kaisen fans are hyped for the Shibuya Incident Arc adaptation and what makes it so acclaimed.

Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Show Their Hype for the New Shibuya Incident Arc Trailer

Screenshot: Studio Mappa

The Shibuya Incident Arc Trailer was released simultaneously on YouTube and Twitter, a regular occurrence when an important event approaches for an anime. However, unlike most trailers, the enthusiasm Jujutsu Kaisen fans showed was enough to get the trailer up to 25 million views in just 24 hours. The trailer reached five million views on YouTube and an awe-inspiring 20 million on X.

This upcoming arc is hailed as one of, if not the, best in the entire manga series. In just a few chapters, Akutani gave fans some of the most stunning and well-choreographed fights in recent years. The arc has also received countless praises for how engaging it is, with twists and turns that no fan expected.

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Sadly, as it depicts a tragedy, fans should expect some truly saddening and shocking moments. The Shibuya Incident arc will cement the basis for everything that will come next in Jujutsu Kaisen. Those who have not given this amazing show a try should definitely consider getting into the hype train and enjoying this promising arc, which promises to be everything fans expect and more.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023