Solo Leveling English Dub Release Date Window

Image: A-1 Pictures

Based on the popular South Korean webcomic by Chu-Gong, Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin-woo, a notoriously weak E-Rank hunter who nevertheless continues risking his life to pay his mother’s hospital bills and sister’s tuition.

One day, a D-Rank dungeon raid goes awry and in the aftermath, Sung Jin-woo discovers the System, a video-game-like program that makes him stronger as he completes quests. The anime’s dub cast was recently revealed, so fans can’t help but wonder – when will the English dubbed version of Solo Leveling drop?

Solo Leveling Release Date

As of November 2023, Solo Leveling does not have an official release date. The first trailer for Solo Leveling dropped in July 2022, with the series being expected to release sometime in 2023. Unfortunately, this timeline got pushed to Winter 2024. As long as there are no more delays, fans can expect to see this anime stream on Crunchyroll in January 2024.

Related: Solo Leveling Anime: Release Date, Plot, and More

Solo Leveling English Dub Release Date

There is no official release date for Solo Leveling’s English dub as of November 2023. Whenever the anime streams, fans can rest assured that the English dub will be available on Crunchyroll, as long as the license doesn’t change ownership. Given how the anime’s dub cast has already been revealed, there is a good chance it will also be released in January 2024.

Solo Leveling Dub Cast

Solo Leveling’s English dub cast was announced during Crunchyroll’s industry panel at Anime NYC. It includes:

Aleks Le as protagonist Sung Jinwoo

Justin Briner as sidekick Yoo Jinho

Rebecca Wang as sister Sung Jinah

Michelle Rojas as S-rank hunter Cha Hae-in

Ian Sinclair as flame-wielder Choi Jong-in

Christopher R. Sabat as Beast Baek Yoonho

Kent Williams as chairman Go Gunhee

SungWon Cho as chief inspector Woo Jinchul

Dani Chambers as protagonist’s friend Lee Joohee

We will keep updating this guide as more official communication is released about Solo Leveling’s release date and time by official parties. So stay tuned!

Solo Leveling English Dub Trailer

Check out the trailer for Solo Leveling’s English dub.

The trailer gives fans a good look at most of the main cast, along with establishing the premise of the show. The visuals are crisp and colorful, and the animation is also super smooth.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023