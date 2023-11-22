Solo Leveling English Dub Release Date Window

Based on the popular South Korean webcomic by Chu-Gong, Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin-woo, a notoriously weak E-Rank hunter who nevertheless continues risking his life to pay his mother’s hospital bills and sister’s tuition.
One day, a D-Rank dungeon raid goes awry and in the aftermath, Sung Jin-woo discovers the System, a video-game-like program that makes him stronger as he completes quests. The anime’s dub cast was recently revealed, so fans can’t help but wonder – when will the English dubbed version of Solo Leveling drop?
Solo Leveling Release Date
As of November 2023, Solo Leveling does not have an official release date. The first trailer for Solo Leveling dropped in July 2022, with the series being expected to release sometime in 2023. Unfortunately, this timeline got pushed to Winter 2024. As long as there are no more delays, fans can expect to see this anime stream on Crunchyroll in January 2024.
Solo Leveling English Dub Release Date
There is no official release date for Solo Leveling’s English dub as of November 2023. Whenever the anime streams, fans can rest assured that the English dub will be available on Crunchyroll, as long as the license doesn’t change ownership. Given how the anime’s dub cast has already been revealed, there is a good chance it will also be released in January 2024.
Solo Leveling Dub Cast
Solo Leveling’s English dub cast was announced during Crunchyroll’s industry panel at Anime NYC. It includes:
- Aleks Le as protagonist Sung Jinwoo
- Justin Briner as sidekick Yoo Jinho
- Rebecca Wang as sister Sung Jinah
- Michelle Rojas as S-rank hunter Cha Hae-in
- Ian Sinclair as flame-wielder Choi Jong-in
- Christopher R. Sabat as Beast Baek Yoonho
- Kent Williams as chairman Go Gunhee
- SungWon Cho as chief inspector Woo Jinchul
- Dani Chambers as protagonist’s friend Lee Joohee
We will keep updating this guide as more official communication is released about Solo Leveling’s release date and time by official parties. So stay tuned!
Solo Leveling English Dub Trailer
Check out the trailer for Solo Leveling’s English dub.
The trailer gives fans a good look at most of the main cast, along with establishing the premise of the show. The visuals are crisp and colorful, and the animation is also super smooth.
- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023