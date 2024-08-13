Image Credit: Bethesda
Spice and Wolf Reveals New Key Visual For Never Before Animated Story Arc

Studio Passione's new adaptation of Spice and Wolf is finally entering unchartered territory for anime-only fans.
Anna Williams
Published: Aug 13, 2024

Spice and Wolf, based on the original light novel by Isuna Hasekura has a long-standing history with anime fans from the 2000s, however, the original anime adaptation, produced by Imagin and Brainbase fell into the same trap many other series from this era did – deviating from its source material and taking on a brand-new narrative.

The latest anime adaptation of the series, handled by Studio Passione, which began airing in April, 2024, has chosen to stay faithful to the source, and has officially entered a story arc that fans of the original anime haven’t experienced before.

Studio Passione Will Be Adapting an Arc the Original Anime Skipped

Skipped over in the original anime adaptation due to the production team not believing that the arc would be relevant, the upcoming story arc that will be adapted in 2024’s Spice and Wolf becomes crucial in the plot of the original novels. The official synopsis of the story arc from Spice and Wolf‘s English publisher, Yen Press, reads as follows:

“Continuing their journey north, Lawrence and Holo stop in the village of Tereo in hopes of finding a local abbey where they might uncover more information regarding the fate of Holo’s ancient home, Yoitsu. Soon after their arrival, though, the companions are caught up in a local dispute between Tereo and the neighboring town of Enberch that could cost Lawrence and Holo both their fortunes and their lives! With the Wisewolf’s help, can Lawrence devise a way to save an entire town from ruin – and his skin and that of his traveling companion in the process?”

The character’s that appear in this arc reappear later in the series, and serve as a pseudo-constant in Holo and Lawrence’s journey.

While some fans of Spice and Wolf are still mixed on their feelings toward the new adaptation, with many mourning the nostalgia of the original series, Studio Passione has made an effort to cut the filler from the original anime and tell a more direct, faithful story for fans of the light novels, and returning fans who are only familiar with the 2008 anime.

