Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Anya on the official cover art of Spy x Family Code White
Category:
Anime
Entertainment
Manga

Spy x Family: CODE: White Finally Debuts On Crunchyroll – Here’s When Fans Can Watch It

Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 12:26 pm

Spy x Family‘s first feature-length film, CODE: White, made waves with audiences when it debuted in theaters on April 19, 2024 – currently holding a 94% critic score and 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the Forger family’s greatest adventure yet is finally settling in on Crunchyroll for fans to stream to their hearts’ desire.

Recommended Videos

Beginning on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 5 PM Pacific, 7 PM CST, and 8 PM EST, Spy x Family CODE: White will be widely available for audiences around the world in Japanese with subtitles and dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish.

Anya-excited-to-eat
Image: Crunchyroll

The film follows an anime-original story that stands alone from Tatsuya Endo’s original manga and anime adaptation, and follows the Forgers as Loid takes them on a totally normal weekend getaway when Anya accidentally finds herself involved in a dangerous sequence of events that threatens world peace. The film features two original songs by Official Hige Dandism and Gen Hoshino (titled “SOULSOUP” and “Why”, respectively) who also produced the opening and ending themes from season 1 of the anime.

Seasons 1 & 2 of Spy x Family are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.