Spy x Family: CODE: White Finally Debuts On Crunchyroll – Here’s When Fans Can Watch It

Spy x Family‘s first feature-length film, CODE: White, made waves with audiences when it debuted in theaters on April 19, 2024 – currently holding a 94% critic score and 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the Forger family’s greatest adventure yet is finally settling in on Crunchyroll for fans to stream to their hearts’ desire.

Recommended Videos

Beginning on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 5 PM Pacific, 7 PM CST, and 8 PM EST, Spy x Family CODE: White will be widely available for audiences around the world in Japanese with subtitles and dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish.

Image: Crunchyroll

The film follows an anime-original story that stands alone from Tatsuya Endo’s original manga and anime adaptation, and follows the Forgers as Loid takes them on a totally normal weekend getaway when Anya accidentally finds herself involved in a dangerous sequence of events that threatens world peace. The film features two original songs by Official Hige Dandism and Gen Hoshino (titled “SOULSOUP” and “Why”, respectively) who also produced the opening and ending themes from season 1 of the anime.

Seasons 1 & 2 of Spy x Family are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy