Chances are, you’re excited to see the next installment of one of Fall 2023’s hottest returning anime. With Spy x Family airing its English sub of Episode 29, aka Season 2 Episode 4, you’ll want to prime yourself on the release date so you know exactly when it drops!

While the latest episodes have continued to be short missions or one-shot stories, they’ve nevertheless been entertaining little interludes. Each episode has given greater focus to individual characters, with the latest upcoming one featuring Anya and the Eden Academy gang!

Spy x Family English Sub Episode 29 (Season 2 Episode 4) Release Date, Air Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3, aka Episode 29, will release on Saturday, October 28, 2023. It will be available at 8:30 AM PT on Crunchyroll, with new episodes weekly so be sure to check our schedule!

Countdown: When Will Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 4 Release?

Spy × Family Season 2 Episode 4

Tune in at the following times to catch the stream depending on your region:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

The next episode will feature the Pastry of Knowledge rumors swirling as a royal chef appears, bringing treats for Eden Academy!

RECAP: Spy x Family Episode 28 Spoilers and What to Expect in the Next Episode

In Episode 28, we saw Yuri Briar living a day in his life at the SSS. He tracks Franklin Perkin, a dissenting journalist within Ostania whose disparaging words are damaging the country’s perception. However, he quickly finds Franklin’s motivations are sympathetic, wanting a better life for his family.

It’s not enough to prevent Franklin from being arrested, but is enough to persuade Yuri to send financial aid to Franklin’s father. Yuri’s rewards include praise from his workplace, but his greatest reward is recognition from Yor as he visits her. Her appreciation for his hard work makes it all seem worth it.

But now, as we turn our attention to the next episode, we see Anya, Damian, Becky, Emile, and Ewen compete for the Pastry of Knowledge. Eating it is rumored to make its consumer a lock for Imperial Scholar, but for Anya’s sake, even just some improved grades will catch Twilight’s attention for the better.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2023