Spy x Family English Sub Episode 29 (Season 2 Episode 4) Release Date & Time

Get ready here for the release date of Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 4!

October 21st, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 4 29 Release Date
Image: WIT Studio / Cloverworks

Chances are, you’re excited to see the next installment of one of Fall 2023’s hottest returning anime. With Spy x Family airing its English sub of Episode 29, aka Season 2 Episode 4, you’ll want to prime yourself on the release date so you know exactly when it drops!

While the latest episodes have continued to be short missions or one-shot stories, they’ve nevertheless been entertaining little interludes. Each episode has given greater focus to individual characters, with the latest upcoming one featuring Anya and the Eden Academy gang!

Spy x Family English Sub Episode 29 (Season 2 Episode 4) Release Date, Air Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3, aka Episode 29, will release on Saturday, October 28, 2023. It will be available at 8:30 AM PT on Crunchyroll, with new episodes weekly so be sure to check our schedule!

Countdown: When Will Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 4 Release?

Spy × Family Season 2 Episode 4
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Tune in at the following times to catch the stream depending on your region:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:30 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:30 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:30 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:30 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:30 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:30 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:30 PM GMT
Europe5:30 PM CEST
Moscow6:30 PM MSK
India9:00 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:30 PM ICT
Philippines11:30 PM PHT

The next episode will feature the Pastry of Knowledge rumors swirling as a royal chef appears, bringing treats for Eden Academy!

RECAP: Spy x Family Episode 28 Spoilers and What to Expect in the Next Episode

In Episode 28, we saw Yuri Briar living a day in his life at the SSS. He tracks Franklin Perkin, a dissenting journalist within Ostania whose disparaging words are damaging the country’s perception. However, he quickly finds Franklin’s motivations are sympathetic, wanting a better life for his family.

It’s not enough to prevent Franklin from being arrested, but is enough to persuade Yuri to send financial aid to Franklin’s father. Yuri’s rewards include praise from his workplace, but his greatest reward is recognition from Yor as he visits her. Her appreciation for his hard work makes it all seem worth it.

Spy-x-Family-Episode-29-Pastry-of-Knowledge-Release-Date
Image: WIT Studio / Cloverworks

But now, as we turn our attention to the next episode, we see Anya, Damian, Becky, Emile, and Ewen compete for the Pastry of Knowledge. Eating it is rumored to make its consumer a lock for Imperial Scholar, but for Anya’s sake, even just some improved grades will catch Twilight’s attention for the better.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2023

