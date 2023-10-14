Image: WIT Studio / Cloverworks

If you’re a fan of good, entertaining anime, chances are you’ve been following Spy x Family as it continues with its second season. The first 2 episodes have kept it light with side mission adaptations and heartwarming interludes, but now we get some meaty plot in the next episode. With the English sub release date of Spy x Family Episode 28, aka Season 2 Episode 3, we’ll see how the Ostanian SSS handles dissenting journalists!

Spy x Family English Sub Episode 28 (Season 2 Episode 3) Release Date, Air Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3, aka Episode 28, will release on Saturday, October 21, 2023. It will be available at 8:30 AM PT on Crunchyroll, with new episodes weekly so be sure to check our schedule!

Spy × Family Season 2 Episode 3

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Spy x Family Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

The next episode will feature Yuri Briar for the first time this season, so check when Spy x Family Episode 28 will release in your region below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

In Episode 27, we saw Bond trying his best to not die despite multiple hilarious premonitions, while Damian gets reminded it’s okay to be a kid and enjoy his childhood.

RECAP: Spy x Family Episode 27 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 28

In this episode, we saw a combined pair of stories through the events of Chapter 40. Bond is being hounded (had to) by premonitions of his demise, and seemingly anybody he tries to speak to just gives him more visions. This leads him to Yor, who is trying her best to feed him, but this of course leads to especially dramatic visions of his death.

Image: WIT Studio / Cloverworks

Refusing to roll over (again, had to) he tracks down Loid while he is on a mission, helps him complete it, and is rewarded with the promise of a special dinner. Every dog has their day. At this point, I’m not even sorry for the dog puns.

Meanwhile, Damian’s story takes up the other half, where he continuously pursues his father’s approval. This means constant studying to the point of him burning out, and friends as well as teachers urging him to do an outing. This results in a heartwarming field trip where he realizes that disengaging is good for the brain, which everybody needs to hear from time to time. It’s a wonderful little story, but now we’re curious about what’s next in Ostania on the espionage front.

In the release of Episode 28 of Spy x Family, we’ll see Yuri Briar take on a bigger role for the episode as he pursues a journalist who publishes work critical of the Ostanian government. The dissident is known as Franklin Perkin, and we’ll see how closely he is tracked. It’s here that you’ll see he stages some of the most dramatic stories and photos he takes for his work. But Yuri’s pursuit of him isn’t all heavy-handed: he sympathizes with some of Franklin’s struggles, and it’ll be a good character moment to see onscreen.

- This article was updated on October 14th, 2023