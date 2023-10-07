Image: WIT Studio / Cloverworks

The Forgers are back with a brand new set of adventures in Spy x Family Season 2! The anime sensation debuted last year to the delight of fans. It’s the same blend of exciting spy-themed action and comedic hijinks as Agent Twilight forms a deep-cover family, the Forgers, to carry out Operation Strix. The first episode was a fun primer for fans to enjoy Yor trying to keep her double life a secret from Loid, but it was also quite fun for the Anya fans! Get ready here for the English sub release date of Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2!

Spy x Family English Sub Episode 27 (Season 2 Episode 2) Release Date, Air Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2, aka Episode 27, will release on Saturday, October 14, 2023. It will be available at 8:30 AM PT / 10:30 AM CT / 11:30 AM ET to stream on Crunchyroll! If you’ve not already caught up on the manga, definitely check the VIZ Media Spy x Family portal!

Spy × Family Season 2

Episode 2 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Be sure to also check our release time zone guide for your specific time zone!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

In Episode 26, we saw a fun treatment of Chapter 15.1 as Yor completes an assignment for Garden, but struggles to keep an injury she got under wraps in the Forger household.

RECAP: Spy x Family Episode 26 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 27

Yor completed a mission for Garden, taking out a group of Red Circus extremists, but not before being shot in the butt Forrest Gump-style. The rest of the episode follows her trying to conceal the searing pain while Anya hears her thoughts and grows concerned, while Loid thinks for sure that she’s angry with him. In an attempt to pacify her, Loid takes her on the most perfectly calculated super date that’d have Ted Mosby calling it excessive.

Anya is upset that she doesn’t get to tag along and tails them secretly (poorly, as well.) While doing so, she catches on that a Red Circus survivor has found her and attempts to kill her with blowfish poison, only for the episode to take a Princess Bride twist where Yor turns out to be immune, and the poison is more like medicine for the pain. Anya tracks down the terrorist and forces him to change his ways.

But this Gaiden episode is more of a palate cleanser and something to ease the viewers in. With the release of Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2, we’ll see Chapter 39 from Damian Desmond’s perspective, the struggle of continuing to make his father proud. He’s given a chance to disengage a bit for the sake of mentally recharging thanks to a field trip. Meanwhile, an additional side-story will feature Chapter 40, with Bond’s precognition having him constantly foresee his death even just by eating Yor’s cooking. It goes to the point where he seeks out Loid and helps him on his mission so he can trust the meal he’s about to eat.

