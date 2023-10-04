The Rising of the Shield Hero English Sub Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Get ready for the English sub release of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1 here!

October 4th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
The Rising of the Shield Hero English Sub Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date
©AnekoYusagi_Seira Minami/KADOKAWA/Shield Hero S3 Project

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an impressive anime that has only seemed to pick up steam since its inception. With early controversy surrounding its first episodes, it quickly started to garner acclaim later on, to the point where it’s now one of the most highly-anticipated anime series of the Fall 2023 season. Unsurprisingly, this makes Crunchyroll a natural home for the show as it returns for its third season. Here’s everything we know for the English sub release date of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1!

The Rising of the Shield Hero English Sub Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1 will be released on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 5:30 AM PT / 7:30 AM CT / 8:30 AM ET. The episode will be available to stream as a simulcast on Crunchyroll, and will be available with new installments weekly!

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3
Episode 1 Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End English Sub Episode 5 Release Date & Time

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

Trailer & What to Expect in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Perhaps best summarized by Crunchyroll, we are given the plot synopsis going into Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1:

The Spirit Tortoise has finally been defeated, but there’s no rest for the Shield Hero. An attack from the next Guardian Beast is imminent—however, the three other Cardinal Heroes are nowhere to be found. When Naofumi and his party set out to search for the missing trio, what awaits them are shocking secrets and vengeful enemies lurking in the shadows.

Anticipated as currently the #1 Fall 2023 anime on MyAnimeList, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is a must-see event!

- This article was updated on October 4th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :