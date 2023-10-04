©AnekoYusagi_Seira Minami/KADOKAWA/Shield Hero S3 Project

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an impressive anime that has only seemed to pick up steam since its inception. With early controversy surrounding its first episodes, it quickly started to garner acclaim later on, to the point where it’s now one of the most highly-anticipated anime series of the Fall 2023 season. Unsurprisingly, this makes Crunchyroll a natural home for the show as it returns for its third season. Here’s everything we know for the English sub release date of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1!

The Rising of the Shield Hero English Sub Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1 will be released on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 5:30 AM PT / 7:30 AM CT / 8:30 AM ET. The episode will be available to stream as a simulcast on Crunchyroll, and will be available with new installments weekly!

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Episode 1 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Trailer & What to Expect in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Perhaps best summarized by Crunchyroll, we are given the plot synopsis going into Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1:

The Spirit Tortoise has finally been defeated, but there’s no rest for the Shield Hero. An attack from the next Guardian Beast is imminent—however, the three other Cardinal Heroes are nowhere to be found. When Naofumi and his party set out to search for the missing trio, what awaits them are shocking secrets and vengeful enemies lurking in the shadows.

Anticipated as currently the #1 Fall 2023 anime on MyAnimeList, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is a must-see event!

