The Rising of the Shield Hero English Sub Season 3 Episode 6: Release Date & Time

An old hero will return in The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 6. Naofumi’s party was enjoying a quiet time when mysterious and frighteningly powerful opponents decided to attack them.

Thankfully, with the help of an unexpected ally, our heroes were able to stop their assailants and continue their way. After helping a village prepare for combat, the group returned home, excited about the small free time they had left. Shockingly, an old acquaintance returned, causing more problems for Naofumi. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 6.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 6 Release Details

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 6 is set to be released this coming Friday, November 10, 2023, at around 09:30 PM JST. A few hours after the episode is broadcast in Japan, it will be released online for international fans to stream. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available, according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 05:30 AM Friday, November 10 Mountain Time (MST) 06:30 AM Friday, November 10 Central Time (CT) 07:30 PM Friday, November 10 Eastern Time (EST) 8:30 PM Friday, November 10 Atlantic Time (AST) 9:30 PM Friday, November 10 British Summer Time (BST) 01:30 PM Friday, November 10 Central European Time (CEST) 02:30 PM Friday, November 10 Moscow (MSK) 03:30 PM Friday, November 10 Indian Standard Time (IST) 06:00 PM Friday, November 10 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 07:30 PM Friday, November 10 Philippines (PHT) 08:30 PM Friday, November 10 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:30 PM Friday, November 10

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 6 Streaming Details

This upcoming episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will be available for fans to stream via Crunchyroll. By using this platform, fans will have access to the English Sub of the episode, so they can enjoy it without any issues.

It is important to note that Crunchyroll requires viewers to pay a small fee to access the content it has available. Once you have paid, you will have access not only to episode 6 but also to the entire series.

Episode 5 Recap

Having found and recruited the Lance Hero once again, Naofumi and his friends prepared for a trip to help a nearby village prepare for combat. Woefully, as the party traveled, two mysterious enemies attacked their car. These opponents had amazing control over their magic, which made fighting them extremely tasking for our heroes.

Ultimately, the heroes were saved by S’yne, who gave them an opening for Raphtalia to attack. The group accused S’yne of working with their attackers, but the woman replied that they were simply from the same world. Once they confirmed she was telling the truth, they continued their journey to their destination.

After helping the villagers obtain equipment, the party returned home, with Naofumi planning a hunting trip with his friends. Éclair warned the hero that the Church of the Three Heroes could be behind the attacks his party has suffered. As Naofumi pondered about this, he encountered Ren and Motoyasu fighting in the forest.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023