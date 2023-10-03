Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

A new threat is about to run rampant in Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc episode 1. The members of the Tokyo Manji Gang will face their most powerful and bloodthirsty enemies yet, in the form of Izana Kurokawa and his Tenjiku Gang. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc episode 1!

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Episode 1 Release Details

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc episode 1 is set to be released this coming October 4th, 2023, at 00:00 AM JST. The episode will be first aired through Japanese TV Networks as is usual for these kinds of shows. It will later be released for international audiences to enjoy.

In the U.S.A. the episode is expected to be released at around 8:00 am PST October 3, 2023. Below, you will find the times at which Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc is supposed to be released according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 8:00 AM Thursday, October 3 Mountain Time (MST) 9:00 AM Thursday, October 3 Central Time (CT) 10:00 PM Thursday, October 3 Eastern Time (EST) 11:00 PM Thursday, October 3 Atlantic Time (AST) 12:00 PM Thursday, October 3 British Summer Time (BST) 4:00 PM Thursday, October 3 Central European Time (CEST) 5:00 PM Thursday, October 3 Moscow (MSK) 6:00 PM Thursday, October 3 Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 PM Thursday, October 3 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 AM Friday, October 3 Philippines (PHT) 11:00 AM Friday, October 3 Australian Central Time (ACST) 02:00 AM Friday, October 4

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Episode 1 Streaming Details

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

As happened with the previous season of the anime, Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc will be available for streaming via Disney+. The animation company reached an agreement with Kodansha, the publishing house of the Tokyo Revengers manga, to be the sole streamer for the anime adaptation.

Fans can also find all the episodes of the previous season, The Christmas Showdown in this streaming service. It is necessary to remind viewers that Disney+ does charge a small fee to watch the content available on the platform.

What is Tokyo Revengers about?

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Tokyo Revengers tells the story of Takemichi, a young man who feels like he wasted his life after high school. One day, as he works his retail job, news about the passing of his childhood crush reaches him. As he ponders what could have been if they had stayed together, Takemichi is pushed in front of an oncoming train.

Instead of dying, our hero wakes up in his own body but several years in the past. He was given a second chance to change his destiny. After a fateful encounter with the leader of the Toman Gang, Takemichi becomes a member, forever changing his future. He will now have to discover the reason why he was brought to the past while preventing a tragedy from occurring in the future.

- This article was updated on October 3rd, 2023