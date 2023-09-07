Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Trailers Teases Upcoming Battle Between Mikey & Izana

Screenshot: Liden Films

The trailer released for the third season of the Tokyo Revengers anime adaptation, the Tenjiku Arc, teased fans about the intense battles that are yet to come. Fans now have the first official meeting between Toman’s leader, Mikey, and his fiercest opponent yet, Izana.

While the teaser did not give too much information about the events of this new season, it did a magnificent job of setting up the conflict between the two leaders. Below, we will give you the details that were revealed in this new trailer, as well as what fans can expect from the upcoming arc.

The Battle Between Toman & Tenjiku Grows In Tokyo Revengers Season 3 New Trailer

Screenshot: Liden Films

The trailer, which was released via the official website of the show, shows the leaders of the rival gangs speaking to each other. Despite the friendly smile shown on Izana’s face, his desire to beat Mikey can be inferred via his mocking tone and comments. Mikey also seems to be annoyed by Izana’s presence.

Besides the tension between the leaders, the trailer also depicted the Four Heavenly Kings, Tenjiku’s most powerful fighters, beating up the members of Toman. Kisaki and Hanma were also depicted, now as members of Tenjiku, given that they were expelled from Toman last season. Takemichi also plays an important role in the trailer, hinting at more time travel occurring this season.

What Can Fans Expect From the Tenjiku Arc?

Screenshot: Liden Films

In the original manga, the Tenjiku arc is one of the most important stories. Not only does it explain many of the mysteries of the Tokyo Revengers franchise, but it also gives fans a glimpse of what is to come in the future. It also gives both Mikey and Takemichi a massive character development, while still giving attention to other characters.

The Tenjiku arc will no doubt be one of the most memorable seasons in the anime adaptation. Sadly, it will also include many tragic losses, so fans need to be prepared for the sad sequences that will be included in the arc.

- This article was updated on September 7th, 2023