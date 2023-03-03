What Time Does Attack on Titan Final Season, Episode 88 Air On Crunchyroll?

Image: Crunchyroll

The wait is almost over for fans of the Attack on Titan anime, with the Final Season, Part 3 finally hitting streaming services very soon. But, when will you finally be able to tune into Crunchyroll to catch this epic finale event, and what should you expect to see from it? As one of the most popular series of all time, there are bound to be some emotional tales coming soon, so let’s strap on our gear and get ready to for a little more Attack On Titan to come our way.

When Does Attack On Titan’s Final Season, Part 3 Release On Crunchyroll?

If you’ve been patiently awaiting the arrival of this final season, you’re in luck. Attack On Titan Episode 88 will be available on March 3, 2023, with the following times unlocking this new episode:

7:25am PST

8:25am MST

9:25am CST

10:25am EST

11:25 AST

However, there is a chance of this release being delayed, due to complications with Crunchyroll’s servers. With previous episode releases, servers at Crunchyroll have crashed due to the overwhelming number of viewers trying to catch the newest episode of this mega-popular Anime, so it may be delayed by a small period.

How Many Episodes Are Left In Attack On Titan’s Final Season?

While the number has not been fully revealed, this is likely the final episode of the main Anime, with an OVA on the way sometime in 2023. This could change if the showrunners decide to add a few more episodes, but this is very likely the final episode, which should be an emotionally charged finale for fans.

While this season may have been a surprise when it was announced, fans and viewers can’t get enough of it. With superb production value and an excellent cast of characters, it’s easy to see the appeal of Attack on Titan. While we may be saying our final goodbyes to the crew, you’ll be able to see the final moments very soon.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023