Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a promising, stylish zombie comedy about to hit Netflix and Hulu as part of the Summer 2023 anime slate. The Shogakukan manga is being adapted by BUG FILMS, who have had their hand in Pokemon, Gundam, and Komi Can’t Communicate among other series. But if you’re wanting to enjoy the series with greater accessibility options beyond Japanese audio with English subtitles, there is one simple question you might be asking. When does the Zom 100 English dub release?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead English Dub Release Date

Zom 100 will release the first episode of its English dub on August 6, 2023. The subbed episodes will air weekly on Sundays following this date on Hulu and Netflix.

This places the English dub as coming out just shy of a month after the July 9 debut. It’ll be energetic, funny, and a total Seinen treat to grace our streaming services soon!

Zom 100 English Dub Voice Actor Cast List

In a dystopian zombie comedy, you want actors who can sell you the best, optimistic reactions to an impending apocalypse. In pursuit of living his life’s desires before turning into a zombie, protagonist Akira Tendo befriends and allies with people who provide the necessary tools not only to survive but also to thrive. To portray this, these actors will join the Zom 100 English dub voice cast:

Abby Trott as Shizuka Mikazuki

as Zeno Robinson as Akira Tendo

as Laura Post as Beatrix Amerhause

as Xander Mobus as Kenichiro Ryuzaki

as Bill Millsap and Jamieson K. Price in undisclosed roles

We’ve all been there, optimistic about a job we were excited to get, only to find the reality far more depressing. Not all of us find our epiphanies in a zombie apocalypse, either (shocker) so this will be a crazy, fun experience to highlight the Summer 2023 anime season!

- This article was updated on June 29th, 2023