Where to Watch My Happy Marriage?

The wholesome relationship between Miyo and Kiyoka found in the hit anime My Happy Marriage has swept fans all over the world since it first aired. Not only has the show captured the hearts of the viewers with its sweet depiction of romance and love, but it has also found its way to the top most-watched anime of the 2023 season.

However, there are still many fans who are still to get on the hype train that is My Happy Marriage. Not everyone is aware of where they can catch the episodes of this heartwarming anime. Below, we will give you all the details about where you can watch My Happy Marriage.

Fans Can Stream My Happy Marriage on Netflix

Netflix is the streaming service in charge of giving fans a platform to enjoy the adventures of Miyo and Kiyoka. The episodes are first broadcast through Japanese TV Networks, to later be released via the aforementioned website.

My Happy Marriage episodes are released each Wednesday at 11:30 PM JST. Outside Japan, the times at which the episodes are released vary depending on the region you are from. Below, you will find a table containing the times for various time zones.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 7:30 AM Wednesday Mountain Time (MST) 8:30 AM Wednesday Central Time (CT) 9:30 PM Wednesday Eastern Time (EST) 10:30 PM Wednesday Atlantic Time (AST) 11:30 PM Wednesday British Summer Time (BST) 3:30 PM Wednesday Central European Time (CEST) 4:30 PM Wednesday Moscow (MSK) 5:30 PM Wednesday Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:00 PM Wednesday Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 8:30 PM Wednesday Philippines (PHT) 10:30 PM Wednesday Australian Central Time (ACST) 00:00 AM Thursday

What is the Show About?

From a young age, Miyo was resigned to the fact that her life would forever be miserable and out of her control. Her mother died when she was young, her father remarried and neglected her in favor of her half-sister, and she was forced into an arranged marriage when she was little. Once she is older, the time to meet her future husband has arrived and Miyo is shocked to see the heir to the prestigious Kudou Family, Kiyoka.

The man has a reputation for being cold, indifferent, and rude to past fiancées, which terrifies Miyo. However, once they arrive at their future house, the young woman is surprised by how caring and loving her future husband can be. Despite her initial fears, Miyo enjoys being around Kiyoka, with the bonus that he can save her from her horrible family.

