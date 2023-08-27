My Happy Marriage English Sub Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Episode 8 Spoilers

Image: Kinema Citrus

Something is amiss in My Happy Marriage. While time has passed since Kiyoka rescued Miyo, the supernatural elements of the series stir stronger than ever. While things seem to calm down on the homefront for Miyo, Kiyoka learns more about the emerging threat, a neverending night from the underworld. While you might have grown familiar with this series as a charming, slow-burn romance, the fantasy elements spice things up as the story progresses. Get ready here for the release date of My Happy Marriage Episode 9!

My Happy Marriage Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

My Happy Marriage Episode 9, “Drowning in Dreams” will release on Netflix on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET!

M y H a p p y M a r r i a g e E p i s o d e 9

R e l e a s e D a t e C o u n t d o w n Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Zom 100 English Sub Episode 6 Release Date

If you want to know when My Happy Marriage Episode 9 will release in your region, check this time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Miyo embraces the idea of joining her betrothed partner’s family, while Kiyoka investigates what the source could be of Miyo’s nightmares.

RECAP: My Happy Marriage Episode 8 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 9

Miyo continues to learn from Hazuki and grows comfortable with embracing her as family. However, the term “sister” is a loaded one for her, and if she is to speak to her informally, she requests to call her Hazuki, a worthy compromise over “Ms.” However, Miyo has not yet fully recovered, as shown by her collapsing in public near the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, Kiyoka meets with Prince Takaihito and learns more about a haunting threat that’s emerging by the day. He learns more about her family history, the Usuba family, dangerous telepaths, and a link to the Grave, Grotesqueries, and more. The release of My Happy Marriage Episode 9 will likely come with more answers about these, so get ready!

- This article was updated on August 27th, 2023