Screenshot: Studio Nexus

Kageno and the members of Shadow Garden still have a long way to go before their world is safe from the Cult of Diablos. Their adventures continue in The Eminence in Shadow Season 2, with new allies and enemies to meet, mysteries to solve, and epic fights to witness.

Sadly, it has been hard for fans to find a way to watch the show in the past. While it is several times easier to find, many viewers are still not sure where they can find this anime. Below, we will give you all the details you need to know about where to watch The Eminence in Shadow Season 2.

Where Can You Find the Episodes of The Eminence In Shadow Season 2?

Screenshot: Studio Nexus

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 can be found on HIDIVE, a lesser-known streaming platform that also released the first season of the show. Sadly, not all countries around the world will have the chance to enjoy the show, as HIDIVE is not available worldwide.

The first episode of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2023. The episodes of the show will be released weekly on Wednesdays at 10:30 PM in Japan. The rest of the world will have the chance to enjoy The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 according to their time zones. Below, you can find a table with the times of release of many regions.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 6:30 AM Sunday Mountain Time (MST) 7:30 AM Sunday Central Time (CT) 8:30 PM Sunday Eastern Time (EST) 9:30 PM Sunday Atlantic Time (AST) 11:30 PM Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 2:30 PM Sunday Central European Time (CEST) 3:30 PM Sunday Moscow (MSK) 4:30 PM Sunday Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:00 PM Sunday Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 7:30 PM Sunday Philippines (PHT) 9:30 PM Sunday Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:00 AM Monday



What Is Season 2 About?

Screenshot: Studio Nexus

Ever since he was reborn in a fantastical world, Cid has been going through life manufacturing a story in which he is the hero. Surprisingly, as the years went by, his once fantastical tale ended up being entirely true. After fighting ardently against the Cult of Diablos, Kageno and his subordinates in Shadow Garden have arrived at the Lawless City.

This is an unforgiving place where crime and violence are an everyday thing. The city is ruled by three powerful and mysterious entities. Put of the three, Cid is only interested in the Blood Queen, a vampire who could become his first real adversary once she wakes up from her slumber.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023