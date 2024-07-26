Romantic Killer is a subversive romantic comedy series, originating from a 2019 manga, and recently adapted as an anime on Netflix. It follows protagonist Anzu Hoshino, an endearing teenage girl who loves three things: video games, chocolate, and her cat. However, when she discovers a game she is playing was swapped out for a romance game, a tiny wizard named Riri appears to her and turns her life upside down.

She is promised a paradise of male suitors but has her favorite things taken away until she chooses a boyfriend. The story is hilarious, heartwarming, and self-aware, so readers/viewers might wonder, who does Anzu end up with in Romantic Killer?

Does Anzu End Up With Tsukasa in Romantic Killer?

Anzu x Tsukasa

Image: DOMERICA

Tsukasa Kazuki is the first love interest introduced in episode 1 of the anime, but the pair are not end game. Anzu and Tsukasa encounter each other in numerous instances that seem to parody the meet-cute trope, where future couples meet under seemingly random and often humorous circumstances.

Tsukasa’s good looks and initial cold demeanor belie his kindness, with him becoming a wonderful friend to Anzu. While he finds himself falling for her, Anzu does not feel pressured to reciprocate his feelings.

Anzu x Junta

Image: DOMERICA

Junta Hayami is propped up by Riri as the encapsulating the childhood friend archetype, even referring to him as ‘easy mode’ in the context of otome games, but these two just weren’t meant to be. He idealized Anzu since elementary school when he was teased for being overweight and called Tonta by their classmates, becoming a baseball prodigy when he learned that Anzu liked athletic guys. While seemingly cowardly and resentful of Tsukasa, Junta is steadfast and loyal to his friends.

Anzu x Ryuya

Image: DOMERICA

Ryuya seems like the closest romantic fit for Anzu, but does not end up with her in Romantic Killer. Their mutual appreciation for video games is a strong indicator that they could have chemistry, but this alone doesn’t seem to be enough to bring the pair together. However, Ryuya joins other characters in protecting Anzu from some rather scary circumstances by the end of the series, and remains her friend.

Anzu x Koganei?

Image: DOMERICA

Hijiri Koganei is the rich, handsome suitor sent after Anzu by Riri, but they do not end up together in Romantic Killer. Their personalities clash, with Anzu going as far as to taunt him for his attitude, referring to him as a tsundere. Despite his arrogant demeanor, Anzu still regards him as a friend, playing into his confidence and showing him affection as she does for her other friends.

Anzu x Riri

Image: DOMERICA

One of the more complicated and admittedly odd pairings in the anime – these two do not end up together, but when Riri wishes to stay in her life, Anzu shrewdly uses the technicality that there’s a fraction of a percent chance they could end up together romantically. This forces Kate, a later wizard assigned to her case, to allow Riri to stay in the human world.

Will There Ever Be an “Endgame” Pairing For Anzu?

For those who have caught on at this point, the story isn’t meant for Anzu to end up with anybody, at least, not definitively. The series does a wonderful job showcasing the importance of platonic love, which is often devalued in romance stories as only another avenue for people to end up together. Anzu eventually is given access to her possessions, while keeping her invaluable friends, and keeps the autonomy to not have to date any of them or respond to their advances.

Image: DOMERICA

However, the anime ends on a cheeky ‘to be continued…?’ note while setting her up with a new quest given by Kate, to find a boyfriend before graduating. We’ll see if there’s ever a continuation, but for now, the anime and manga end on the same note, with Anzu ending up with her favorite things: video games, chocolate, her cat Momohiki, and her friends. The ending of the manga is equally open-ended, however, there are some hints that she and Tsukasa could eventually develop something, since the final chapters give him the spotlight.

Romantic Killer was released on Netflix on October 27, 2022, and is based on the manga originally released on July 30, 2019. You can read Romantic Killer on Shonen Jump.

