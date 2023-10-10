Who is Uraume in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image: MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen features plenty of interesting characters. One of these is the white haired monk Uraume. Featuring an androgynous appearance, this antagonist is a complete mystery. Just who are they, and what is their role in Jujutsu Kaisen’s story? Keep reading to know more about Uraume in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Beware spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga.

Who is Uraume?

We see Uraume for the first time in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Episode 21 during the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc. As Gogo interrogates Juzo for information, the scene shifts to show Uraume standing behind Mahito, Jogo, and Kenjaku at the beach. The 1000-year-old androgynous monk has a neutral facial expression, dark pink eyes, and a pinkish-red stripe running through his short white hair.

It’s clear from this scene that Uraume is working with the antagonists for Sukana’s revival, although their true identity and intentions remain unclear. The next time we see Uraume in the anime is during the Shibuya Incident Arc, where they tell Haruta Shigemo to stay outside the curtain and hunt all the humans in black suits aiding the sorcerers.

Uraume’s Role in the Story

With just two scenes to draw information from, anime-only fans are understandably confused about Uraume’s role in Jujutsu Kaisen’s story. As such, let’s look at the Jujutsu Kaisen manga for an explanation. Without delving too deep into spoiler territory, Uraume is shown to be a loyal servant of Sukana in the manga.

The King of Curses actually acknowledges them upon restoration and is even nice to them compared to the other characters on the show. The two make for an interesting pairing and given Uraume’s role in Sukama’s revival, fans can be sure they’ll see more of this character as the plot progresses.

- This article was updated on October 10th, 2023