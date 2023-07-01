Hell’s Paradise is one of the most vibrant, colorful new anime to come out of the Spring 2023 season. It may have some perplexing moments where the show has toned certain elements down, but it remains a bloody, tantalizing battle for survival. With the closing moments of Episode 13 though, we learn some pretty intense revelations about Gabimaru, along with the question of whether his wife is even real. With the tease of a second group coming to Shinsenkyo, people might wonder, will Hell’s Paradise have an Episode 14?

Hell’s Paradise: Will There Be an Episode 14 or Season 2?

The answer is, simply put, that Season 1 concluded with Episode 13, but technically Episode 14 will come in Season 2 for Hell’s Paradise. This might not surprise some viewers, but in all honesty, it can be difficult to predict whether even no-brainer anime renewals will happen. Sometimes classic Shonen adaptations might have to wait years, a decade, or more for their stories to be continued or concluded.

Fans are justifiably excited for this update, as it’s another win for MAPPA and it’s a visually-striking series that still has plenty of tricks up its sleeve.

What Happens in Hell’s Paradise Season 2?

The convicts and the Yamada Asaemon continue to push for Horai and obtain the Elixir of Life. Meanwhile, a second expedition team is sent to Shinsenkyo, including Yamada Asaemon Shugen, who poses a significant danger, and the Lord Tensen anticipate the intruders’ arrival. Zhu Jin makes a power play, while the master of the Lord Tensen acts on a nefarious plot to extract the Elixir of Life from a far greater pool of human life.

Hell’s Paradise will likely conclude the Lord Tensen Arc and get a significant deal into the Horai Arc if it paces itself similarly to Season 1. With Episode 14 of Hell’s Paradise in Season 2, we’ll also finally see Gabimaru reunite with Aza Chobe as the series adapts the manga from Chapter 45. The reunion…does not go well.

- This article was updated on July 1st, 2023