Picking the best action-adventure games of 2022 is always going to be a tough decision. There have been incredible games that have graced the various platforms over this year and many have been happily working their way through the games before year’s end. Whether people are busy learning how to craft fast travel packs in Horizon Forbidden West or instead spending their time going on an adventure with Kratos in God of War Ragnarök, there truly is something for everyone.

This article will take you through some of the best action-adventure games of 2022 for you to read through and reminisce about the year’s games. as voted on by the Attack of the Fanboy Staff.

AOTF Winner — God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök is a game that was loved by AOTF. There is a lot to be appreciated about the experience, and the continuing journey of Kratos, Atreus, and other characters culminating in a conclusive story that tugs at the heartstrings. Whether you are someone who hasn’t played a previous God of War game or are a long-time fan of the series, there will be something for you to enjoy within Ragnarök. This is a testament to the experience’s impressive game design that flows through the story and world.

Honorable Mentions

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West has a beautiful environment that wraps around us as we venture forth into the intricately and gorgeously woven together story. The gameplay mechanics are of equal importance to what makes Horizon Forbidden West so memorable. Picking up the game for the first time will likely no doubt have you hooked to it even after the credits roll. The vast number of quests that you can undertake is incredible and it ensures there is always something to return to the game for. When the flying ability is unlocked, the game becomes your very own personal escape from the real world as you soar across the lands and let all of your thoughts go.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem was a slightly unexpected gem of this year. The first game received high praise for its beautiful story and the sequel received the same praise again but it also improved upon the first installment in many ways. The story tries to pull at your heart in any way it can and it succeeds with an undeniable stroke of creative narrative genius. The game also made sure that it never stayed in the same area for too long which contributed to its memorable pacing and is a great reason why you should give it a go if you’re looking for a game to end your year with before the new year rolls in.

Stray

Everyone loves a good cat game and Stray is certainly one of the most well-developed around. The adventure game will have you meowing happily with the protagonist while you work your way through platforming segments and exploration sequences. There is a lovely story to be found within even if it is mostly focused on allowing you to play as a cat and the possibilities that arrive with that. Nonetheless, Stray is still absolutely worth your time this year. Especially so if you love cats!

Slime Rancher 2

Another adventure game that is fused with some lovely action throughout is Slime Rancher 2. The vibrancy of the world is breathtaking and it is the perfect game to hop into for half an hour or so on one day and then pick it back up again a few days after. Whether you’re learning how to get a jetpack in the experience or simply rounding up all the many adorable slimes, this is a game that will stick in your mind for a long time.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If players happen to be looking for a nostalgia trip of Lego and Star Wars then you won’t have to look any further than this installment in the LEGO games series. It combines everything that was praised in the LEGO Star Wars games from the past and puts a modern twist on the franchise. It’s a brilliant game for the family and this action-adventure game will keep you held to the screen with a smile on your face as you play through it.

There have certainly been a lot of wonderful action-adventure games released this year and all you have to do now is go and experience them. While you’re waiting for Spider-Man 2’s release window or other games, now is the perfect time to play through these action-adventure games in the year.