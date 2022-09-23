Slime Rancher 2: How to Unlock the Jetpack

To any fans of the original Slime Rancher, the Jetpack was one of the most valuable tools a player could get their hands on. Rather than being locked to a single area of land, the Jetpack allows players to search high and low and enter new terrains that haven’t previously been explored. So naturally, everyone is desperate to get their hands on the Jetpack in Slime Rancher 2, and for those players, in particular, it’s a pretty simple thing to get ahold of. Read on to find out how you can get the Jetpack.

Where to Find the Jetpack in Slime Rancher 2

To unlock the Jetpack, you must head to the Laboratory and visit Plort Market in the conservatory. To the left is a staircase leading down, followed by a tunnel leading you to the Fabricator and the Refinery. You can ignore the Refinery for now and focus solely on the Fabricator. The Refinery will be used later, but the Jetpack is listed under upgrades at the Fabricator. It’s important to note it also comes at a price.

Gaining the Jetpack upgrade will cost more than the standard Newbucks, and players will have to provide two other resources which can be found around the map. So alongside 450 Newbucks, the Jetpack upgrade can be acquired with 10 Phospher Plort and 10 Radiant Ore. Once you’ve successfully acquired every ore, you can throw them into the Refinery and receive the Jetpack through the Fabricator.

As you progress through Slime Rancher 2, you can re-visit the Fabricator and Refinery to upgrade your Jetpack further, alongside your energy. These upgrades revolve around the distance you can travel with the pack, so if you’re looking to take it out on a more extended adventure, it might be worth seeing if you can afford an upgrade. Of course, the last thing you want to do is find yourself stranded in a new area.

Slime Rancher 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.