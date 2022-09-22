As you make your way to Rainbow Island in Slime Rancher 2, you’ll want to make sure that you’re well versed on some of the different objects, and what you’ll be able to do with them. One of these objects is Plorts, and are essentially a byproduct of a Slime after being fed, so more or less, Slime poop. You’ll want to collect as much of this as possible through your time in the game, for multiple reasons.

The main reason you’ll want as much as possible is because of the Plort Market, a returning feature from the previous title, which will allow you to monitor the cost of different plorts, and sell them off for tons of coins. Let’s find out where you’ll be able to find plorts and the best way to rack up insane numbers of them in Slime Rancher 2.

How To Farm For Plorts In Slime Rancher 2

No matter if you’re ranching or exploring, there are plenty of different opportunities to get your hands on these small gem-like products, so make sure that you’re always prepared and ready to claim as many as possible.

Feed Your Slimes In Their Pens For Maximum Plorts

As you’re exploring the new world around you, and coming across new slimes in the wilderness, you’ll want to make sure that you’re feeding them right, and you’ll be rewarded bountifully. As they eat and grow, you’ll want to make sure that you’re sucking up any plorts that they’re dropping, and storing them in the bins on the outside of the pens they reside in.

You’ll be able to store at least 100 Plorts in these outer bins, allowing you plenty of time to store up and sell off when the price is high, and you’ll also have the chance to upgrade the amount that they can hold. This could make you rich in no time, especially if you’ve gotten your hands on plenty of plorts that are selling for high prices. Once the Plort Market resets at Midnight, check and see what you’ll need to gather for the day to rake in coins.

Find and Feed Slimes In The Wild

If you don’t have enough room in your pens but have enough room for more Plorts, you’ll be able to find different slimes in the wild that you can toss some food towards and absorb their plorts with no issue. You’ll need to make sure that you’ve got enough room in your Vac-Pac Storage, which you’ll be able to upgrade as you progress further into this simulation game.

As you continue your way through all of the different biomes that are available, you may find some slimes that can drop Plorts that you don’t have yet, so grabbing a few of them to either horde off to the side for the time being, or sell them off of the price is right. The possibilities are endless, so make sure that you’re unlocking new pens when you have the chance, so you can store as many as possible, and maybe grab a few new slimes in the process.

No matter where you are on Rainbow Island, you’ll be able to come across plorts wherever you are. Finding their favorite foods, and keeping your slimes well fed will help you continuously rake in more Plorts than ever before, so keep your upgrades rolling in, and your cash flow steady as you make your way through this new and exciting world!

Slime Rancher 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.