Horizon Forbidden West: How to Craft Fast Travel Packs and Other Items

Horizon Forbidden West has been released and is making the rounds across the games industry and community for its great feats of achievements and vast amounts of content for players to enjoy. Whether you are just starting to level up or are thoroughly through your playthrough already, there are many systems throughout Horizon Forbidden West that you want to know about. One particular aspect is the crafting system and how to fast travel between locations, you will be able to utilize fast travel packs to travel from anywhere instead of at campfires. This guide article will take you through the process of how to craft Fast Travel Packs in Horizon Forbidden West and what they are.

What Fast Travel Packs Are In Horizon Forbidden West

Firstly, before crafting the fast travel packs you may want to know the advantage of crafting them. Fast Travel Packs are a type of ‘utility’ tool within the experience. Shaped like a rucksack, quite simply they will allow you to travel between any discovered campfire, shelter, or settlement from anywhere on the map without needing to visit a campfire first as aforementioned whether it be from near Plainsong to The Daunt or anywhere else. You will use one of the Fast Travel Packs every time you travel by utilizing this method so having a lot of them is vital to ensure you can continue traveling from anywhere.

There are a few methods to obtaining Fast Travel Packs, you can either purchase them from various vendors or you can choose to craft them on the go which certainly is the more convenient method while traveling across the lands nowhere near a settlement.

How To Craft Fast Travel Packs In Horizon Forbidden West

Fast Travel Packs can be crafted by simply pressing on the ‘D-pad’ Left or Right (or changing items in the crafting menu) until you reach the Fast Travel Pack Tool once you have one in your inventory, you can then hold down on the Fast Travel Pack to bring up the crafting menu for that item. You will need 10 Ridge Wood and 3 Wild Meat to craft the item. Once you have got the resources, simply hold ‘X’ to craft the Fast Travel Pack.

You can use this same method to craft other items by searching through your tools and bringing up the crafting menu for them similarly with the Fast Travel Pack.

In terms of where to get the resources required to craft the Fast Travel Pack, it is likely that you will have a lot of both of these resources. Ridge Wood can be found practically everywhere you look in the wilds of Horizon Forbidden West. Simply walk up to the tree branches in the ground and press triangle to gather the Ridge Wood, you will get a nice stack of Ridge Wood for each collection.

Wild Meat however can be found in a variety of ways, one of the ways is by harvesting it from animals such as ‘Boar’ or other animals that you have hunted if you are in the wild and close to animals. Wild Meat can also be used to purchase food from Cooks at settlements.

Will you be crafting Fast Travel Packs this month in Horizon Forbidden West?