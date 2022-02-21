Horizon Forbidden West: The Daunt Vista Point Solution

Horizon Forbidden West is the latest frontier that Horizon fans can immerse themselves within and experience everything that the game has to offer. From a compelling story to fruitful side ventures, there is something for everyone within the Forbidden West. One such string of side ventures that players can choose to complete is ‘Vista Points’ which will give the player more information on elements of the Old World and bring visions of a time past to vibrant life for Aloy. One particular Vista Point that players will likely find first is The Daunt Vista Point and this guide article will take you through the process of where to find it and how to complete it within Horizon Forbidden West.

Location Of The Daunt Vista Point

The vista point can be found within ‘The Daunt’ region/section of the map of course. After you complete the introductory section of Horizon Forbidden West, you will be taken to the area automatically and as you’re working your way through the area (a great place for hunting for squirrels) you will likely stumble across some Old World ‘Relic Ruins’ which appears to be a lodge. From the lodge, you will be able to work your way along the path to the quarry and you will arrive at an old telephone/power line.

This is where the Vista Point side objective will begin. You will have to utilize your focus by holding R3 and find the location to line up the image correctly. Thankfully, it isn’t too far away from the starting location for players.

Solution Of The Daunt Vista Point

In order to solve the puzzle and get to the correct location, go to the place marked in the image above. From there, look towards the lodge and use your Focus. You will be able to line up the image correctly and complete the Vista Point to unlock the image. You can also read a collectible Vista Point text that has been unlocked by completing the Vista Point which will give you more information on the area.

Will you be completing The Daunt Vista Point in Horizon Forbidden West while leveling up this month?

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.