10 Of The Best Indies To Play On Your Steam Deck

Pun is fully intended, with the Steam Deck picking up plenty of steam in its first year on the market, you may be wondering what kind of games should be the first to load up on this powerful and portable PC. If you’re hoping to keep your battery at a decent level for plenty of hours’ worth of gaming, there are plenty of amazing indie games on the Steam Marketplace that can help your next trip, or next gaming session, feel like a smashing success. Here are some of the best indie games you can load on the go.

10 Amazing Indies For Your New Steam Deck

No matter if you’ve had one since launch, or just recently got your hands on the Steam Deck, there is an enormous library of games waiting to be played. These titles, while in no particular order of excellence, will give you hours of fun on this portable system. Without any further ado, here are some of the greatest indies you can play on the Steam Deck!

Okay, I do have to put a little bit of a biased take on here. Pizza Tower is a life-changing experience in every way, shape, and form. Finally, we have a true simulator to show us what it means to be Italian. But for real, Pizza Tower is an excellent platformer, much in the vein of the Wario Land series, and stands to be one of the best platformers that still hasn’t been released on a Nintendo system. Mario could never do half of what Peppino Spaghetti is capable of.

These little men have some big ambitions, and Deep Rock Galactic is one of the best games you can take on the go when you’ve thrown it on your Steam Deck. While it may not support Cross-Play with its console breather, you’ll find an engaging game full of some of the best exploration and excavation around. It’s a breath of fresh air for many gamers and can provide hours upon hours of entertainment for anyone lucky enough to make it into the depths of this unique explorative adventure.

Journey To The Savage Planet is one of the most hilarious little titles created in the past few years and features a unique graphical style that pops off of the screen of the Steam Deck. You’re trapped on a new planet, and you’ll need to explore while interacting with plenty of intriguing creatures that have some of the most captivating designs. It’s a very unique adventure, and you’ll find yourself always jumping back in for more, no matter where you are gaming.

How do you feel about running your own cult? Well, how do you feel about controlling the cutest little lamb in the courtyard? This ain’t Mary’s little lamb, however, as you’ll find yourself offering blood sacrifices to the old Gods to appease them and ensure that you become the most terrifying and beloved Cult leader of all time. With gorgeous art and plenty of laughs, Cult of the Lamb is a title that shouldn’t be missed, especially if you’ve encountered their Twitter feed.

Still the only game I’ve personally given a 5/5 on the site, Neon White is the perfect game for those that love the idea of speedrunning and horribly flirtatious angels that also want to murder you. Neon White is a heavenly experience, featuring one of the best soundtracks ever in a game, no matter the budget. Machine Girl didn’t have to go as hard as they did to make an absolutely beastly soundtrack, but the action somehow surpasses it, leading to a unique experience that has yet to be replicated.

If you’re looking for the perfect game to shut your brain off and enjoy, Wobbly Life is just the thing for you. You play as the funny little yellow character, and you’ll need to complete jobs around your local area to make money and be a real adult. Think Roblox meets Grand Theft Auto, with a dash of Human Fall Flat. The physics-based gameplay leads to some hilarious moments, and every adventure is bound to be a bit more exciting than the last. Plus, with Multiplayer options, this is a great title to play with a significant other or a friend.

Do you like Earthbound? Do you like the feeling of happiness? If that’s you, OMORI may not be your cup of tea. However, if you don’t mind some depressive thoughts alongside your colorful and cutesy adventure, this may be the perfect RPG for you! While the storyline may be haunting, the gameplay and presentation are out of this world good and should be on your backlog as soon as possible. Go into this one blind, and be prepared for one of the most shocking twists you’ll ever experience.

Not only is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge one of the best TMNT games ever made, but it’s also one of the most finely crafted beat ’em ups available on any platform. Tribute Games brought the smoke this time around, making something that could finally dethrone Turtles In Time as the definitive multiplayer experience, and the original voice actors making their return to the classic characters was the icing on the cake.

The definitive farming and life sim experience is available on the go with no compromises. Stardew Valley tasks you with maintaining the farm of your late Grandfather and offers plenty of excitement along the way. While it may start off looking like your standard Harvest Moon title, you’ll grow to see why it is held in such high regard amongst the millions of players that have been farming since its release in 2016. The depth and learning curve are both tremendous, but so is the relief you’ll get from bringing in the most bountiful haul of the year.

Creating a whole new genre isn’t something that only Neon White can do. PowerWash Simulator is exactly what it sets out to be: a simulator on how to powerwash different objects. However, what makes this title unique is its branding as a PodCast Game, meaning you can throw on your favorite PodCast or Audiobook and watch the hours melt away while you clean a house, or a variety of other out-of-this-world objects. There is also some Final Fantasy VII Remake DLC readily available, alongside The Croft Mansion, if that suits the mood. Very relaxing, with some twists you could never expect.

Honorable Mentions

While there is plenty to enjoy on this list, there are a few more titles that we would like to give a nod to, especially if you’re not finding anything that strikes your fancy on the list above. Give these games a shot if you’re itching to try something new!

