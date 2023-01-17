Deep Rock Galactic is a great game to play cooperatively online with other people. With the four classes to choose from, so many caves to spelunk through, and challenges to overcome, there comes that burning question. Does Deep Rock Galactic have crossplay? Is it possible to play with friends on other platforms?

Does Deep Rock Galactic Have Crossplay?

What might be disappointing for many is that this game does not support full crossplay, at least for now. Deep Rock Galactic only supports crossplay between the Xbox One and Series consoles and the Microsoft Store version on PC. Players on the Steam Version are unfortunately left out as well as those on PlayStation 4 and 5.

People on either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 can still play with each other via cross-generation. Upgrading won’t incur additional costs. Saves can also be transferred from last-gen to current-gen so you won’t lose any progress when making the switch.

Don’t rule out the possibility of this game getting crossplay in the future, given its success and ongoing support. If you are looking for a cooperative game and have snagged all the past PS Plus freebies, this was on one of the previous months. The game is also free via Xbox Game Pass, so you won’t have to spend additional money there.

With easier methods of communicating between platforms coming very soon, that will help bridge the gap when it comes to many online games. Xbox already supports Discord voice chat with PlayStation 5 to follow.

Not every game has the greatest voice chat system either. Especially when it comes to shooter games where you want to know where something is coming from with audio, you don’t want to put yourself at a disadvantage by using an external device for comms.

Deep Rock Galactic is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023