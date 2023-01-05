PlayStation 5 Discord Voice Chat Integration is Likely Coming in Early March

Although Xbox has Discord voice chat options, PlayStation has yet to join the Discord train and it doesn’t currently have voice chat. There are numerous signs that point to the PlayStation 5 finally getting Discord voice chat integration in early March (we might even have a specific date, but more on that below). Here is everything we know about the PlayStation 5 Discord voice chat integration.

PlayStation 5 Discord Voice Chat Integration Release Date

If you are unfamiliar with the app, Discord is a third-party app that allows people to create and join groups, chat via messaging, and use voice chat. Xbox has integrated Discord which allows players to communicate with each other outside of the game chat and even communicate with people on different platforms with ease. YouTube even has Discord integration.

PlayStation has yet to integrate Discord onto its platform, but that is about to change in early March. According to Tom Henderson on Twitter, PlayStation 5 will get Discord on March 8th, 2023. He and many other data miners have predicted this date as the day PlayStation users will be able to use Discord.

As I mentioned in the Summer of last year, Discord on PS5 is currently scheduled to release on March 8th, 2023. https://t.co/kCclNFD0b3 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2023

Tom Henderson replied to a tweet from Insider Gaming that, in their article, pointed to a leaked line of code that references PlayStation 5 getting Discord. Also, leaked images online showing the ability to connect Discord to PlayStation are surfacing.

The last big piece of evidence that PlayStation is getting discord on March 8, 2023, is the fact that PlayStation consoles are getting a big 7.00 update on March 8, 2023. With that in mind and all of the recent leaks, it is safe to assume that Discord is coming to PlayStation around early March, if not March 8.

It is worth noting that all of the reports and rumors circulating online are pointing to only the PlayStation 5 getting Discord voice chat. Though this may or may not be true, keep that in mind as you prepare for Discord to come to PlayStation in early March.

Lastly, while there are strong pieces of evidence for these rumors, the bottom line is that they are all just rumors and we won’t know exactly when PlayStation is getting Discord until it actually happens.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023