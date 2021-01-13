Five Great Free-to-Play Games for 2021

If you’re looking for well-refined, enjoyable experiences for both you and your friends, you likely go the route of buying an interesting-looking title from your favorite storefront. While that is pretty fool-proof (at least most of the time), every once in a while a free-to-play game offers quality akin to that of those big-budget releases. There aren’t too many out there that truly set the bar though, and they can be tough to find if you don’t know where to look. If you need help finding the right game for you, here are five free-to-play games you’d be a fool to miss.

Warframe

For several years now, Warframe has remained one of the kings in the free-to-play space. This third-person shooter has you take control of various frames, each possessing special abilities to aid you in battle. Across various planets, you’ll work to end the reign of different factions and protect those looking to do good in the universe. With the plot getting more and more intriguing, and promises of more to come in 2021, Warframe’s reign is only just getting started. Not to mention they’re one of the rare games to not have egregious microtransactions. That’s a rarity even for paid games these days.

Genshin Impact

While still quite fresh, Genshin Impact has exploded with popularity and brought the Chinese mobile game market into the mainstream. Genshin Impact tells the story of the male or female traveler, searching for their sibling among a grand conspiracy in the land of Teyvat. The game offers a massive world, full of places to explore and quests to complete. It’s almost insane how much content is on offer, especially with its beautiful cartoonish style. If you’re a fan of RPGs in general, Genshin Impact will easily enthrall you from the get-go.

Rocket League

If you’ve ever wanted to bash a large ball into a goal using a rocket-powered car, Rocket League is exactly what you’re looking for. If that ridiculous idea hasn’t crossed your mind, give it a go anyway. Since recently turning free-to-play, Rocket League has raised itself even higher from its roots, providing high-intensity matches with a heightened skill ceiling. Whether you’re more of a casual, or looking to make it to the big leagues, Rocket League has all the action-packed thrills for you. You can even play it with your friends through cross-platform, so what’s not to love?

Fortnite

The battle royale that rocketed the genre to where it is today, Fortnite has been sending out a steady stream of content to its players. Great for people of all ages, this free-to-play BR has you or you and your squad battling to be the last team standing. On top of that, you can play as everything from Iron Man to the Mandalorian himself, wielding Grogu on your back as you take down your foes. Once again offering cross-platform play, Fortnite might just have the high-skilled carnage you’re looking for.

League of Legends

For those who prefer using tactical superiority over precise aim and quick movements, League of Legends offers plenty of depth to explore. In the game, you and four other teammates are pitted against a team of five opponents to see who can take down the opposing Nexus. With over 150 champions to learn and master, only those with the greatest strategy will survive and conquer the battlefield. If you’re wanting something with a bit more to learn, League of Legends may just be what you’re craving.